Niu Technologies Announces Management Change

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced that Mr. Hardy Peng Zhang has tendered his resignation as the Company’s chief financial officer due to personal reasons, effective September 30. The Company has initiated active search and a new chief financial officer will be on board soon. Mr. Zhang will continue to work closely with the Company for next three months as an advisor to facilitate a smooth transition.



Dr. Yan Li, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “We would like to thank Hardy for his contributions to the Company over the years. Hardy played a crucial role helping NIU to achieve various key milestones and drive for stronger financial management. We wish him the best with his future endeavors.”

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, scooters, bicycles and kick-scooters. NIU has a product portfolio consisting of eight series, four electric scooter series, including NQi, MQi, UQi and Gova, two urban commuter electric motorcycle series RQi and TQi, a performance electric bicycle series, NIU Aero, and an electric kick-scooter series, KQi. Different series of products address the needs of different segments of modern urban residents and resolve the demands of different scenarios of urban travel, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to offer the products and services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

