Startup Genome and Global Entrepreneurship Network Launch 2021 Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER)

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2021 Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) from Startup Genome and the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) has launched today at London Tech Week, introduced by JF Gauthier of Startup Genome and Jonathan Ortmans of the Global Entrepreneurship Network. The GSER is the world's most comprehensive and widely read research on startups with 280 entrepreneurial innovation ecosystems and 3 million startups analyzed.

The Report includes a ranking of the leading 140 ecosystems, breakdowns by continent with regional insights, and founder-focused articles from thought leaders and experts around the world. Since 2012, this research effort has provided rich insights and guidance to public and private leaders on how to cultivate thriving startup ecosystems and support local startups — the #1 engine of job creation and economic growth.

Key highlights from the #GSER2021 include:

Despite a turbulent year for many, the top five global startup ecosystems maintain their reign at the top, with Silicon Valley in the #1 position, followed by New York City and London tied for #2 for the second year in a row. Beijing and Boston follow at #4 and #5, respectively.

North America continues to dominate the Global Rankings, with 50% of the Top 30 ecosystems coming from this region, followed by Asia with 27% and Europe with 17% of the top performing ecosystems globally.

The global startup economy is worth over $3.8 trillion in Ecosystem Value, more than the individual GDP of most G7 economies, not including the value of exits prior to 2018.

There are now 79 ecosystems generating over $4 billion in value which is more than double the number identified in 2017.

91 ecosystems created unicorns in 2020.

"Entrepreneurs, policymakers, and community leaders are working hard all over the world to build productive and inclusive technology ecosystems that are engines of economic growth and job creation for all," said JF Gauthier, Founder & CEO of Startup Genome. "The Global Startup Ecosystem Report is the foundation of knowledge where we, as a global network, come together to identify what policies actually produce economic impact and in what context."

"It is encouraging to see a growing democratization of entrepreneurship with emerging ecosystems climbing the rankings while others join it for the first time," said Jonathan Ortmans, Founder and President of the Global Entrepreneurship Network. "The trends shared in this report are particularly insightful as leaders seek new ideas to reboot, rethink and regenerate their post-pandemic economies through programs and policies that stimulate innovation, entrepreneurship and job creation."

Find out how more than 140 entrepreneurial ecosystems across the world stack up and view the full report here: https://startupgenome.com/gser2021

