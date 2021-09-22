US Garage Organization Products Market to 2030: Breakdown by Shelving, Bins, Baskets, & Totes, Modular Units, Hanging Storage, Accessories & Hardware

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Garage Organization Product Market 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the US market for garage organization products. This includes purchases made by consumers, including those intended for use in self-storage facilities. Garage cabinets are included only if they are part of a garage modular system.

Sales of for garage organization products are examined by product and market in US dollars at the manufacturers' level. Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation).

Sales data are presented by product, material, and installation type.

Products are discussed in terms of:

Shelving

Bins, baskets, and totes

Modular units (e.g., garage organization kits or systems) and various components (e.g., cubes, drawers, bins, open racks, shelves, and rods)

Hanging storage

Accessories and hardware (e.g., drawer and shelf dividers, hooks, jewelry tray inserts, lazy susans, pull-out drawers, slatwall and pegboard, valet rods)

Material segments include:

Metal and wire, including plastic coated wire

Plastic

Wood and laminate, including solid wood and laminate-covered engineered wood

Wicker, rattan, and other natural weaves, such as hyacinth, seagrass, and bamboo

Textiles and other materials (e.g., canvas, vinyl, glass)

Installation segments are do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. About this Report

Report Details

Market Scope & Product Description

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

3. Overview

Historical Market Trends

General Sales Trends

Installation Trends (Diy Vs. Professional)

Materials Trends

Pricing Trends

Housing Stock & Number of Garages

Consumer Insights on Garage Spaces at Home

4. Products

Sales by Product

Shelving

Bins, Baskets, & Totes

Modular Units

Hanging Storage

Accessories & Hardware

5. Key Suppliers & Industry Structure

Industry Composition

Key Suppliers & Market Share

Mergers & Acquisitions

6. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sgn2xd