Europe Yoga Accessories Market Report 2021: Dynamics, Trends, Developments, Competitive Landscape

The rise in the obese population, increase in health awareness, the influence of digitalization, and health benefits associated with yoga drives the growth in European yoga equipment requirements.

In addition, wide support of the geriatric in Europe contributing to yoga to develop cardiovascular conditions. This trend significantly offers lucrative growth opportunities in the region, which is expected to reflect a growth rate of more than 11% in the forecasted period.



The restrictions implemented in various fitness centers and other public places in Europe due to the Covid outbreak have forced people to train and exercise in confined places of their homes. This indirectly became a boon to the yoga accessories market of the region. Even before the Covid outbreak, the yoga mat was quite popular among the people, which accounted for more than half of the market share since 2015.

Technology-oriented fitness trends are not yet very popular, whereas boutique fitness studios seem to be an emergent work setting in Europe. The market is to witness visibly a high growth rate in the yoga blocks segment, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.69%.



The region has been much drawn towards online shopping for a long back, which is reflected in the yoga accessories segment too. With the rising health trend brought by the pandemic, it's unsurprising that it saw the second most digital commerce growth in Europe last year at 112%.

The online store segment accounted for USD 3000 Million of the total yoga accessories market of Europe in the year 2020. The largest and second-largest markets in terms of online shopping, the UK and France, rounded out the top three fastest-growing countries. On the other hand, Germany grew the slowest in Europe in 2020. Through the forecasted period, the offline store segment is likely to grow with an anticipated CAGR of 10.98%, slightly lesser than its counterpart.



Countries such as UK, Italy, Germany, and France are having the world's largest fitness centers, whereas Germany is the highest revenue generator in the Europe region. The popularity of yoga is on the rise, particularly in major German cities. In Berlin alone, there are currently around 300 yoga studios, in Munich 200.

However, the presence of other alternatives such as multi-specialty gyms, fitness centers, and therapy classes hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the promotion of yoga for male participants and the surge in disposable income present new opportunities in the coming years. Spain & Russia accounted for a little less than 15% of the total regional share.



Mega brands such as Reebok and Nike do not track yoga accessories as a separate category but say there has been a jump in demand for accessories used for practice.

Major companies mentioned in the report are

Adidas AG

Aurorae

Barefoot Yoga Co

Gaiam

Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC

Lululemon Athletica Inc

Manduka LLC

Nike INC

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. Market Structure



4. Global Yoga Accessories Market Outlook



5. Europe Yoga Accessories Market Outlook



6. Market Dynamics



7. Market Trends and Developments



8. Competitive Landscape



