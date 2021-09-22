Proactive news headlines including SenSen Networks, Emyria, Core Lithium and Aldoro Resources

Sydney, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



SenSen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS, OTCQB:SNNSF) has made its mark in four business verticals – Smart Cities, Casinos, Retail, Smart Surveillance – and have a pipeline of emerging technology applications in many new sectors. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD)’s novel MDMA analogue screening program continues to advance following a purity check on its first batch of MDMA compounds. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) is set to move into its next phase of growth in FY22 as the new financial year looks to be even busier than the previous one. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has confirmed further strong sulphide results at the VC1 target, demonstrating the high prospectivity of the Narndee Igneous Complex in Western Australia. Click here

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB, OTC:CBBHF) has adopted a global framework to help assess and implement best-practice standards when it comes to cobalt production. Click here

Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) has successfully completed the first stage testing of Great White halloysite-kaolin, confirming the feed material as being in a ‘class of its own’. Click here

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) has reached its most significant early-stage commercialisation milestone with the granting of a US patent for its 12CQ quantum computing chip. Click here

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) has received encouraging gold results in the maiden batch of assays from 2021 drilling at Butchers Creek deposit, which forms part of the Palm Springs Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has intersected more high-grade gold in the second batch of infill drilling at the Abujar‐Gludehi (AG) deposit, part of its 3.35-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Click here

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) and technology provider Lilac Solutions, Inc have cemented their relationship by finalising a partnership for technology and funding to develop the Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina. Click here

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) has further enhanced the growth potential of the Maniry Graphite Project in southern Madagascar with high-grade assay results extending strong intersections in the Razafy Northwest area. Click here

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR, FRA:260) has elected to proceed with acquiring the Enmore Gold Project in northern New South Wales after satisfying a series of expenditure and drilling requirements. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) is set to play a key role in the global energy transition and the pathway to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, thanks to its landholding in the globally significant Montney Formation in western Canada. Click here

