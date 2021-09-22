United States Bathroom Organization Products Market to 2025 by Product, Material, and Installation Type

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Bathroom Organization Products Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the US market for bathroom organization products. This includes purchases made by consumers, including those installed themselves (DIY) or by professionals. Sales data are presented by product, material, and installation type.

Sales of bathroom organization products are examined by product and market in US dollars at the manufacturers' level, unless noted otherwise (as in the Retail Sales Trends section). Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation).

Material segments include:

Metal and wire, including plastic coated wire

Plastic

Wood and laminate, including solid wood and laminate-covered engineered wood

Wicker, rattan, and other natural weaves, such as hyacinth, seagrass, and bamboo

Textiles and other materials (e.g., canvas, vinyl, glass)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. About this Report

Report Details

Market Scope & Product Description

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

How We Use Our Homes

Sales of Home Organization Products

3. Overview

Historical Market Trends

General Sales Trends

Installation Trends (Diy Vs. Professional)

Materials Trends

Pricing Trends

Housing Stock

Consumer Trends

Media Influence on Home Organization

Organization Attitudes

Design & Style Trends

Urban Living & Downsizing

Baby Boomers & Empty Nesters

Bathroom Remodeling Trends

Bathroom Organization Purchasing Trends

Homeownership Trends

Home Improvement Trends

4. Products

Sales by Product

Shower & Bath Caddies & Other Hanging Storage

Bins, Baskets, & Totes

Shelving

Modular Units

Accessories & Hardware

5. Key Suppliers & Industry Structure

Industry Composition

Key Suppliers

Distribution

Retail Sales Trends

6. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3dn9w