United States Bathroom Organization Products Market to 2025 by Product, Material, and Installation Type

This study analyzes the US market for bathroom organization products. This includes purchases made by consumers, including those installed themselves (DIY) or by professionals. Sales data are presented by product, material, and installation type.
Sales of bathroom organization products are examined by product and market in US dollars at the manufacturers' level, unless noted otherwise (as in the Retail Sales Trends section). Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation).
Material segments include:
- Metal and wire, including plastic coated wire
- Plastic
- Wood and laminate, including solid wood and laminate-covered engineered wood
- Wicker, rattan, and other natural weaves, such as hyacinth, seagrass, and bamboo
- Textiles and other materials (e.g., canvas, vinyl, glass)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. About this Report
- Report Details
- Market Scope & Product Description
- Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
- How We Use Our Homes
- Sales of Home Organization Products
3. Overview
- Historical Market Trends
- General Sales Trends
- Installation Trends (Diy Vs. Professional)
- Materials Trends
- Pricing Trends
- Housing Stock
- Consumer Trends
- Media Influence on Home Organization
- Organization Attitudes
- Design & Style Trends
- Urban Living & Downsizing
- Baby Boomers & Empty Nesters
- Bathroom Remodeling Trends
- Bathroom Organization Purchasing Trends
- Homeownership Trends
- Home Improvement Trends
4. Products
- Sales by Product
- Shower & Bath Caddies & Other Hanging Storage
- Bins, Baskets, & Totes
- Shelving
- Modular Units
- Accessories & Hardware
5. Key Suppliers & Industry Structure
- Industry Composition
- Key Suppliers
- Distribution
- Retail Sales Trends
6. Appendix
