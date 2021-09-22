Software Development Outsourcing with FusionHit

Los Angeles, CA, United States, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are over 23.9 million “software developers” in the world, so how can you choose a team that meets your specific needs? Many companies are choosing to outsource their development, but picking the right team can be a challenge. The key is to hone in on three basic qualities of a developer you’re considering: their experience, their process, and attitude.

FusionHit combines both experience and process to optimize solutions for big Fortune 500 players, as well as smaller, disruptive movers and shakers.

Process

Outsourcing your software development with FusionHit involves an intimate, patient, communicative process that puts listening and learning first.

A Deep Understanding of Your Business Model

The FusionHit team is composed of close-knit professionals who take the time to listen to and learn from each other. The same principles are put to work for clients. There are as many business models as there are businesses, so FusionHit rejects the one-size-fits-all approach. One size fits one, and to ensure that you get the most tailored fit, FusionHit takes the time to dive deep into the details of your business model and goals.

Differentiating what FusionHit provides is an essential step toward helping clients achieve their goals. For example, you can have two high-end retailers with entirely different requirements for designing their user interfaces. Even if both solutions are coded with JavaScript, the features will invariably be distinct.

For instance, both retailers may need a mobile app. Retailer 1 may be trying to increase engagement with its repeat customers because it has noticed a drop in its numbers. Retailer 2 may serve a similar clientele but could be targeting new customers. The kinds of image carousels, videos, buttons, swiping options, and other interactive elements will have to be customized to help Retailer 1 reestablish its customer base and Retailer 2 pull in new clients.

An Extensive Skill Set

While many people are aware of the differences between Android and iOS apps, or perhaps Windows and macOS, some of the ways development languages differ can play a significant role in which ones best meet your needs.

FusionHit’s talent pool consists of people well-versed in a wide range of coding languages, so there’s always an expert ready to design an optimal solution. FusionHit’s programmers’ language library includes:

• ReactJS

• Angular

• NodeJS

• Microsoft .NET

• Java

• Ruby on Rails

• PHP

• UiPath

• Android/Swift

The wide knowledge base of the FusionHit team is one of your most powerful resources. For example, suppose you need a web app developed. In that case, FusionHit knows the advantages of one language over another and can base the decision on the details of your unique process and product. For instance, in situations where a sharp UI is needed quickly, the development process is faster with React than with Angular. The end result can also be more user-friendly if React is the language of choice.

On the other hand, when a more comprehensive solution is needed, Angular may, in the end, require less work. FusionHit knows which language to use and has developers well-versed in all your options.

A Versatile Assortment of Development Services

While a developer that only produces solutions for a single, narrow niche can still meet your needs, choosing a company that serves many different kinds of companies is often the better choice. Diverse offerings breed a more comprehensive toolset, and every different kind of tool and solution used and developed brings along with it experience that can improve the quality of your end result.

FusionHit’s team consists of talent that has handled:

• Mobile apps

• Custom software solutions

• Cloud computing solutions

• Alexa skills development

• Blockchain solutions

• User interface/User experience (UI/UX) design

• Robotic process automation

• Software quality assurance

• DevOps

• Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customization

With such a diverse body of experience, FusionHit provides customers with a more well-rounded team of talent. The problem-solving skills developed for one discipline tend to directly or indirectly improve solutions designed for another discipline.

Agile Development Practices

Agile software development helps ensure a stronger end result without sacrificing speed and efficiency. It involves frequent feedback from stakeholders and team members, as everyone plays a role. Similar to how it often “takes a village to raise a child,” it takes a diverse, agile team to design effective software.

By contrast, "agile," in many ways, is the opposite of what’s called the “waterfall” approach. With waterfall, the purpose, design methodology, and general trajectory of the software are decided beforehand. The steps that follow are designed to suit the initial plan. With agile development, different teams work together to craft your solution, taking input from each other — and you — along the way. This is what FusionHit practices.

Agile development is a powerful attribute of an outsourced development solution because it results in a better overall product. With FusionHit, enhanced quality is a byproduct of:

• Constant feedback. Each element of the project is developed quickly so the team can elicit valuable feedback.

• Frequent communication. Daily check-ins, or scrums, ensure that everyone is on the same page and gets the support they need to ensure the quality of your solution. If someone needs assistance, or if they've hit a roadblock, they can get the help they need right away.

• Small phases. The production process is divided into short sprints of effort, typically only taking a week or two. When your development is performed in smaller phases, you can prioritize certain elements of your project. The team can collect feedback and then move on to the next small phase.

• Leadership. Good leadership enables the team to produce a quality product while ensuring that everyone is accountable for their responsibilities. The leadership can come from the customer’s side or FusionHit’s, depending on the nature of the product.

While there are millions of people and companies wearing the “Software Developer” nametag, you may not have as many viable choices as it may appear. With FusionHit, you get the processes and experience that put your company, its culture, and your goals front and center, using them as the foundation for an excellent end-product. To learn more, connect with FusionHit today.

Website: https://www.fusionhit.com/