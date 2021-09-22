Verit Advisors LLC® Adds Associate Jen Bao

Chicago, IL, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verit Advisors LLC® is pleased to announce that Jen Bao has joined the firm as an Associate. Ms. Bao will focus on transaction execution including the financial analysis, valuation and modeling of ESOP, M&A, Debt Capital and Board Advisory Services for Verit’s diverse client base.

John Solimine, Managing Director, added, “Jen is a great addition to Verit. She brings strong valuation and financial advisory experience across several industries that will be an immediate asset to our team. We are excited to have Jen on board and know she will be an important contributor to our continued growth.”

Prior to joining Verit, Ms. Bao worked at Mazars USA LLP as a Manager and Senior Associate in Financial Advisory Services. Prior to that, she worked at KPMG, LLP in the Economic and Valuation Services group performing valuations of public and private companies. Ms. Bao graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign with a BS in Finance and Accountancy and is currently pursuing her MBA at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Jen also is a CFA® charterholder and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.

About Verit Advisors

Verit Advisors unites sophisticated middle market investment banking capabilities with a client centric boutique, fluent in ESOPs, M&A, debt capital markets, valuation and board advisory services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as the Verit team strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009 in Chicago and has nearly three decades of experience in the world of corporate finance. Josephs and her team are considered to be the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.