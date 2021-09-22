More Than Half of S&P Global 1200 Now Disclose Using SASB Standards

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Value Reporting Foundation today announced that more than half of the companies in the S&P Global 1200 index, which captures approximately 70% of global market capitalization, use SASB Standards in their external communications to investors. This represents 608 unique SASB reporters of the 1201 unique companies within the index.



Adoption and use of the SASB Standards by businesses around the world is growing rapidly, with nearly 1,300 businesses now reporting using the SASB Standards. The number of SASB Standards reporters increased 215% between 2020 and 2021 and 375% between 2019 and 2020.

“We are thrilled to see growing use of the SASB Standards by businesses around the world, especially amidst this landmark era for sustainability disclosure and corporate reporting,” says Janine Guillot, CEO of the Value Reporting Foundation. “The Value Reporting Foundation will continue to pursue global alignment within the corporate reporting system, including participating in the IFRS Foundation Technical Readiness Working Group to inform plans for the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), which we wholly support.”

SASB Standards, which provide industry-specific disclosure topics and metrics to help understand sustainability risks and opportunities that are relevant to enterprise value creation, are especially effective when used with the Integrated Reporting Framework, which provides principles-based guidance for report structure and content. When used together, integrated reporting creates the connectivity needed to understand the relationship between sustainability and financial performance, while SASB Standards enable the comparability and consistency needed to provide decision-useful information to investors and other providers of capital. The Integrated Reporting Framework is used by over 2,500 businesses in 75 countries.

SASB Standards are continuing to rapidly gain traction worldwide, across a range of markets, as illustrated by SASB reporters in each of the major indices that compose the S&P Global 1200. SASB reporters also make up 54 percent of the FTSE 100 index.

S&P Global 1200 Breakdown by Index Unique

Companies SASB

Reporters Adoption

Rate S&P 500 500 324 65% S&P Asia 50 50 17 34% S&P Euro 350 350 169 48% S&P LATAM 40 40 23 58% S&P TOPIX 150 150 23 15% S&P/ASX All Australian 50 51 10 20% S&P/TSX 60 60 42 70% 1201 608 51%

