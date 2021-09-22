Global reusable face mask market valuation to surpass USD 7 billion by 2027

Pune, India, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide reusable face mask market size was worth USD 1.7 billion in 2020 and is poised to reach a valuation of USD 7.4 billion by the end of the forecast period 2021-2027, growing at 23.5% CAGR throughout.

Besides, the report fragments the market into several segments with respect to material type, application ambit, distribution channel, and geographical scope. The study also includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis to determine the profitability of each segment.

Furthermore, the report also contains a citation of the competitive dynamics, which includes a detailed evaluation of business profiles, and product offerings of all major companies to ensure a better understanding of the overall market scenario.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4164321/

Rising adoption of face masks as a protective measure against numerous diseases such as influenza, anthrax, swine flu, avian bird flu, and the most recent coronavirus is the primary factor driving overall industry growth. A simulation conducted by the University of California found that masks being worn by 80% population would be just as effective as strict lockdowns for preventing disease transmission.

Furthermore, factors such as increasing number of new entrants, startups, and local manufacturers, coupled with rising preference for sustainable & eco-friendly choices are also propelling industry development. For instance, Onzie Inc., a clothing brand, sells reusable masks created using breathable up cycled activewear fabric.

Prevalence of airborne illnesses such as COPD, asthma, and numerous cardiovascular infections caused by rising air pollution levels, urban smog, and industrial & automobile emissions are expected to stimulate global reusable face mask industry expansion. Rapid development of healthcare sector in emerging economies is also creating new opportunities for businesses operating in this domain.

Despite the positive outlook, fluctuating raw material costs are likely to impede market growth over the forthcoming years.

Market fragmentation summary

Based on material type, the industry is classified into nylon, cotton, and others. Moving on to application scope, the industry fragmentation comprises personal and commercial segments, whereas by distribution channel the business vertical is split into online and offline variants.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-reusable-face-mask-market-size-research

Regional outlook

As cited by the report, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America are major contributors to global reusable face mask industry remuneration. Among these, Asia Pacific currently accounts for a major portion of the overall industry share. Meanwhile, North America is poised to generate substantial returns over the assessment timeframe, driven by increasing promotion of facemasks by governments and health organizations throughout the region.

Global Reusable Face Mask Market, by Material Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Nylon

Cotton

Others





Global Reusable Face Mask Market, by Application Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Personal

Commercial

Global Reusable Face Mask Market, by Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Online

Offline

Global Reusable Face Mask Market, by Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific





Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global Reusable Face Mask Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Arax Co. Ltd.

Debrief Me

Cambridge Mask Co.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Airpop

Totobobo

Nirvana Being (idMASK)

Ohlone Press LLC (Vogmask)

Moldex-Metric

Respro (U.K.) Ltd.





Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Reusable Face Mask Market, by region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Reusable Face Mask Market, by Material, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Reusable Face Mask Market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Reusable Face Mask Market, by Distribution Channel, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Reusable Face Mask Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Reusable Face Mask Market Dynamics

3.1. Reusable Face Mask Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Growing incidences of airborne diseases

3.1.1.2. Spread of Covid19 disease

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Volatility in raw material prices

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Growing healthcare industry in emerging economies

Chapter 4. Global Reusable Face Mask Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Reusable Face Mask Market, by Material

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Reusable Face Mask Market by Material, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Reusable Face Mask Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Reusable Face Mask Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Cotton

5.4.2. Nylon

5.4.3. Others

Chapter 6. Global Reusable Face Mask Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Reusable Face Mask Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Reusable Face Mask Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Reusable Face Mask Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Commercial

6.4.2. Personal

Chapter 7. Global Reusable Face Mask Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Reusable Face Mask Market by Distribution Channel, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Reusable Face Mask Market Estimates & Forecasts by Distribution Channel 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Reusable Face Mask Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Offline

7.4.2. Online

Chapter 8. Global Reusable Face Mask Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Protective Face Masks Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The protective face masks market is projected to foresee commendable growth in coming years due to the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, government mandates on usage of masks, and ongoing vaccination drives across the globe. Wearing masks to curb the transmission of the coronavirus has been recommended by government agencies, clinicians, and scientists alike. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has recommended that everyone, including those who have been fully vaccinated, must continue to wear masks and follow social distancing norms. From a regional frame of reference, in 2020, Latin America market accounted for $451.8 million and is expected to showcase a promising growth rate during the study time period.

North America Protective Face Masks Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

North America Protective Face Masks Market size value is set to exceed USD 346 million by 2026. According to World Health Organization (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC), COVID-19 can be prevented through the judicious use of face masks. The COVID infection spreads through aerosol containing the virus, at short distances. Masks trap the aerosol between the layers, halting the spread of the virus. Growing advisory by the CDC and the WHO to wear masks will drive the product demand. Furthermore, North America has been substantially affected by the Corona virus with nearly 47,000 cases in Canada as of April 28, 2020. This has increased the demand for protective face masks among the public, driving the market expansion.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.