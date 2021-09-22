Global Electric Powertrain Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Powertrain Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Motor/Generator, Battery), by Electric Vehicle (BEV, HEV/PHEV), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric powertrain market size is expected to reach USD 654.95 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 33.5% over the forecast period. The market for pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles has been growing significantly, in turn, creating an increasing demand for automotive electric powertrains. Governments in various countries are taking initiatives to promote the development of Electric Vehicles (EVs). For instance, in 2020, the U.S. Department of Energy announced a public investment of USD 400 billion in clean energy. The investment would help develop 500,000 charging outlets for electric vehicles by the end of 2030.



The rising sales of EVs have propelled prominent automotive component manufacturers to aggressively focus on developing essential EV components to gain a competitive edge. Prominent manufacturers in the market are primarily focusing on enhancing their facilities in countries, such as China and the U.S. For instance, in February 2020, Nidec Corporation invested around USD 1.8 billion to expand its EV powertrain business. The company's three new facilities located in Poland, China, and Mexico would deliver up to 8.4 million electric motors every year.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a substantial CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increase in demand for EVs and the rise in the per capita income of people. Countries, such as China, South Korea, and India, are among the prominent manufacturers of automobiles. Stringent government regulations and emission norms, including BS-VI in India, are also expected to contribute to the growth of the Asia Pacific market. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted the ten consecutive years of robust growth of EVs, mainly impacting sales in countries, such as China. With factory shutdowns, declining vehicle sales, and decreasing use of public transit, the automotive supply chains have been heavily disrupted by the pandemic. Europe is a crucial market for electric powertrains and holds a substantial share of automotive production. Countries, such as Finland, Norway, Sweden, and the Netherlands, have the highest adoption rate of EVs in the world. This, along with the presence of several automotive OEMs, is estimated to drive market growth in Europe.



Electric Powertrain Market Report Highlights

The motor/generator component segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

The growth is credited to the increasing penetration of BEVs and PHEVs across the globe

The HEV/PHEV segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR exceeding 36% over the forecast period

This growth can be attributed to the charging flexibility benefits offered by these vehicles

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of more than 34% over the forecast period

The regional market is driven by the increasing adoption of EVs in countries, such as China and India

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2 Electric Powertrain - Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Electric Powertrain Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4 Electric Powertrain Industry Analysis - PESTLE

3.5 Electric Powertrain Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Electric Powertrain Market: Electric Vehicle Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Electric Vehicle Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

4.2 Market Size & Forecasts and Trends Analysis, 2016-2028 (USD Billion, Units)

4.2.1 BEV

4.2.2 HEV/PHEV



Chapter 5 BEV Electric Powertrain Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Component Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Market Size & Forecasts and Trends Analysis, 2016-2028 (USD Billion)

5.2.1 Motor/Generator

5.2.2 Battery

5.2.3 Power Electronics Controller

5.2.4 Converter

5.2.5 Transmission

5.2.6 On-Board Charger



Chapter 6 HEV/PHEV Electric Powertrain Market: Component Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Vehicle Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2 Market Size & Forecasts and Trends Analysis, 2016-2028 (USD Billion)

6.2.1 Motor/Generator

6.2.2 Battery

6.2.3 Power Electronics Controller

6.2.4 Converter

6.2.5 Transmission

6.2.6 On-Board Charger



Chapter 7 Electric Powertrain Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

7.2 Market Size & Forecasts and Trends Analysis, 2016-2028 (USD Billion, Units)

7.2.1 North America

7.2.1.1 U.S.

7.2.1.2 Canada

7.2.2 Europe

7.2.2.1 Germany

7.2.2.2 U.K.

7.2.2.3 France

7.2.2.3 Norway

7.2.2.3 Sweden

7.2.3 Asia Pacific

7.2.3.1 China

7.2.3.2 Japan

7.2.3.3 South Korea

7.2.4 Rest of the World



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Key Company Analysis, 2020

8.2 Company Profiles

8.2.1 BorgWarner

8.2.1.1 Company Overview

8.2.1.2 Financial Performance

8.2.1.3 Product Benchmarking

8.2.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.2.2 Bosch Limited

8.2.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2.2 Financial Performance

8.2.2.3 Product Benchmarking

8.2.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.2.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corp

8.2.3.1 Company Overview

8.2.3.2 Financial Performance

8.2.3.3 Product Benchmarking

8.2.3.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.2.4 Magna International Inc.

8.2.4.1 Company Overview

8.2.4.2 Financial Performance

8.2.4.3 Product Benchmarking

8.2.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.2.5 Schaeffler AG

8.2.5.1 Company Overview

8.2.5.2 Financial Performance

8.2.5.3 Product Benchmarking

8.2.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.2.6 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

8.2.6.1 Company Overview

8.2.6.2 Financial Performance

8.2.6.3 Product Benchmarking

8.2.6.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.2.7 Valeo

8.2.7.1 Company Overview

8.2.7.2 Financial Performance

8.2.7.3 Product Benchmarking

8.2.7.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.2.8 Nidec Corporation

8.2.8.1 Company Overview

8.2.8.2 Financial Performance

8.2.8.3 Product Benchmarking

8.2.8.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.2.9 Continental AG

8.2.9.1 Company Overview

8.2.9.2 Financial Performance

8.2.9.3 Product Benchmarking

8.2.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.2.10 Magneti Marelli Ck Holdings

8.2.10.1 Company Overview

8.2.10.2 Financial Performance

8.2.10.3 Product Benchmarking

8.2.10.4 Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aqfypn