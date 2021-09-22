One Identity Announces 2021 User and Partner Conference, One Identity Resilience, to Connect Global Experts on Unified Identity Security

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity , a proven leader in unified identity security, today announced its annual user and partner conference, One Identity Resilience, that is taking place November 2 - 4. This global security event will bring together customers, partners, and product experts to discuss market trends, innovations, and challenges in the market.



What : One Identity Resilience User and Partner Conference 2021

: One Identity Resilience User and Partner Conference 2021 When : November 2-4, 2021

: November 2-4, 2021 Where: Register Here



The event will feature a keynote presentation from Chris Krebs, former CISA Director and Founding Partner, Krebs Stamos Group on November 2nd from 12:35 - 1:35pm ET. In his presentation, Defend Today, Secure Tomorrow, he will cover serious and timely issues with relatable stories, surprising insights, a bit of paranoia and a touch of humor.

Identity is the new perimeter — in the last year, we’ve seen a massive increase in identity and credential theft attacks with 61% of all breaches involving credentials. As the industry tackles this significant challenge, One Identity Resilience provides the opportunity to gain valuable industry insights, learn best practices and tips and tricks to improve technical proficiency and knowledge, and speak directly to the product development, product managers, product marketing and subject matter experts at One Identity to become more cyber resilient.

The event agenda will feature different airings for different time zones with an in-depth look at One Identity’s Unified Security Platform- which brings together three distinct solution areas Privileged Access Management (PAM), Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), and Active Directory Management and Security (ADMS) to help organizations take a holistic approach to identity security.



The One Identity Resilience agenda will feature compelling speakers and topics including:

What Keeps CISOs Up At Night?

The Introduction of One Identity’s Unified Identity Security Platform

PAMops- What it is, Why it Matters, and How To Do it Well

Think Like a Security Officer: Strategies to Protect Against AD Breaches

Deconstructing a Ransomware Attack: a Case Study



The One Identity Resilience conference is free and includes all conference sessions, as well as technical deep-dive sessions. The full conference agenda and free registration is available here . Keep up with live Resilience program updates by following the @OneIdentity Twitter handle and the #OneIdentityResilience event hashtag.