Global LED Grow Lights Market (2021 to 2030) - by Wattage, Spectrum, Installation Type, Application and Region

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LED Grow Lights Market By Wattage, Spectrum, Installation Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global LED grow lights market size was valued at $1.28 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $12.32 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 28.2% from 2021 to 2030. LED grow lights are specialized LEDs with a full spectrum designed to aid in photosynthesis and allow plants to grow with little or no sunlight. This makes it ideal for all types of indoor plants and for supplemental lighting for outdoor and greenhouse plants.



Some of the major drivers of the LED grow lights industry are benefits offered by it such as high controllability, and higher efficiency, and rise in adoption of vertical farming. These factors are estimated to propel the market growth rapidly during the forecast period. However, high initial investment, and lack of standardization acts as a major barrier for the LED grow lights market growth. Contradictory, legalization of cannabis creates lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.



The LED grow lights market is segmented into wattage, spectrum, installation type, application, and region. On the basis of wattage, it is fragmented into low power (< 100 W), medium power (100-300 W), and high power (>300 W). On the basis of spectrum, the market is segregated into narrow, and broad. By installation type, the market is divided into new installation, and retrofit. Both the new installation and retrofit are further bifurcated into remote and touch.



By application, the market is divided into indoor farming, commercial greenhouse, vertical farming, turf and landscaping, research, and others. Region-wise, the LED grow lights market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The key players operating in the LED grow lights market include Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Bridgelux Inc. (U.S.), CreeLED Inc. (U.S.), EVERLIGHT Electronics Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Heliospectra AB (Sweden), Lumigrow Inc. (U.S.), OSRAM GmbH (Germany), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Savant Systems Inc. (U.S.), and Signify Holding (Netherlands).

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



CHAPTER 2: Executive Summary



CHAPTER 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping LED grow lights market

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. LED grow lights offer higher efficiency

3.3.1.2. LED grow lights offers high controllability

3.3.1.3. Rise in adoption of vertical farming

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. Lack of standardization

3.3.2.2. High initial investment

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Legalization of cannabis

3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis on the LED grow lights market

3.4.1. Impact on market size

3.4.2. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.4.3. Key player strategy

3.4.3.1. Limited investments for R&D

3.4.3.2. Focus on next-generation products

3.4.3.3. Shift toward agile supply chain model



CHAPTER 4: LED Grow Lights Market, By Wattage

4.1. Overview

4.2. Low Power (< 100 W)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Medium Power (100-300 W)

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. High Power (>300 W)

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: LED Grow Lights Market, By Spectrum

5.1. Overview

5.2. Narrow

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Broad

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: LED Grow Lights Market, By Installation Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. New installation

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Remote

6.2.3. Touch

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.5. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Retrofit

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: LED Grow Lights Market, By Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Indoor farming

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Commercial greenhouse

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Vertical farming

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities.

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

7.5. Turf and landscaping

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities.

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis, by country

7.6. Research

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities.

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3. Market analysis, by country

7.7. Others

7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.7.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: LED Grow Lights Market, By Region



CHAPTER 9: Competitive Landscape

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Key player positioning, 2020

9.2. Competitive dashboard

9.3. Competitive heatmap

9.4. Top winning strategies

9.4.1. Top winning strategies, by year

9.4.2. Top winning strategies, by development

9.4.3. Top winning strategies, by company



CHAPTER 10: Company Profiles

10.1. Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc.

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Key executives

10.1.3. Company snapshot

10.1.4. Product portfolio

10.2. Bridgelux, Inc. (China Electronics Corporation & ChongQing Linkong Development Investment Company)

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Key executives

10.2.3. Company snapshot

10.2.4. Product portfolio

10.3. CreeLED, Inc. (SMART Global Holdings, Inc.)

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Key executives

10.3.3. Company snapshot

10.3.4. Operating business segments

10.3.5. Product portfolio

10.3.6. R&D expenditure

10.3.7. Business performance

10.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.4. EVERLIGHT Electronics Co., Ltd.

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Key executives

10.4.3. Company snapshot

10.4.4. Product portfolio

10.4.5. R&D expenditure

10.4.6. Business performance

10.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.5. Heliospectra AB

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Key executives

10.5.3. Company snapshot

10.5.4. Operating business segments

10.5.5. Product portfolio

10.5.6. Business performance

10.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.6. Lumigrow, Inc.

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Key executives

10.6.3. Company snapshot

10.6.4. Product portfolio

10.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.7. OSRAM GmbH

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Key executives

10.7.3. Company snapshot

10.7.4. Operating business segments

10.7.5. Product portfolio

10.7.6. R&D expenditure

10.7.7. Business performance

10.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.8. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Key executives

10.8.3. Company snapshot.

10.8.4. Operating business segments

10.8.5. Product portfolio

10.8.6. R&D expenditure

10.8.7. Business performance

10.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.9. Savant Systems, Inc.

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Key executives

10.9.3. Company snapshot

10.9.4. Product portfolio

10.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments

10.10. Signify Holding

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Key executives

10.10.3. Company snapshot

10.10.4. Operating business segments

10.10.5. Product portfolio

10.10.6. R&D expenditure

10.10.7. Business performance

10.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mcu7a9