Philippines Data Center Investment Analysis Report 2021: Market will Witness Investments of $535 Million by 2026

Philippines data center market size will witness investments of USD 535 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.40% during 2021-2026

This report analyzes the Philippines data center market share and elaborative analysis of the existing and upcoming facilities, data center investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.



The most preferred location for data centers investments in the country is Manila, followed by Mindanao and Cebu. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a major boost to the Philippines data center market, with increased colocation uptake by existing customers and high investments in new data centers and cloud regions.

The Philippines is considered one of the emerging markets in Southeast Asia, with multiple technology companies planning to build data centers in the country.

IoT data processing is likely to offer new opportunities for data center providers. IoT expects to bring applications and workloads that demand near real-time responsiveness, which is expected to promote the deployment of edge data centers. The rapid growth and development of data center projects will allow new players to enter the industry.

Beeinfotech, Bitstop Network Services, Converge ICT Solutions, DITO Telecommunity, and ePLDT are some of the investors in the Philippines data center industry.

PHILIPPINES DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

In 2020, the Philippines data center market size by investment was valued at USD 280 million.

Telecommunication Service providers such as ePLDT and other companies such as Bitstop Network Services dominate the colocation market in the Philippines.

Enterprise spending on cloud services across the Philippines is expected to increase from USD 1.8 billion in 2020 to around USD 2.6 billion in 2024.

In April 2021, DITO Telecommunity, a telecom company, announced the construction of a data center in Clark Global City, Mabalacat, Philippines.

The rapid growth and development of data center projects will allow new players to enter the Philippines market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

The implementation of 5G networks will increase new-class ethernet switches among data centers in the Philippines.

ICT and financial service providers dominate server adoption in the Philippines. Vendors such as NetApp, Lenovo, IBM, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise have a strong presence in the industry.

Intelligent security systems such as HD cameras, security badge control systems, and biometric access are gaining traction, thereby reducing the use of card-based access control in data centers across the Philippines.

An increase in the construction of hyperscale data center facilities will boost revenue for contractors and sub-contractors in the country.

Huawei Technologies has a strong presence in the industry and provides modular data center solutions for enterprise and government agencies.

