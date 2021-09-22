PlanSource Continues to Invest in AI Technology to Reduce Costs and Increase Efficiency for HR Leaders in the Titan Release

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology, announced today the launch of its Titan Software release. Available September 9 to all PlanSource customers and partners, the Titan Release shows PlanSource remains committed to providing consumers a modern benefits experience, increasing automation and efficiency for HR leaders, and saving valuable time as we enter the busy open enrollment season.



Updates in the Titan Release are driven by customer and partner feedback and focused on enhancing the experience for employees and HR teams. With Titan comes the launch of InsightsIQ, a powerful data visualization product that provides HR teams with actionable insights and trends within the PlanSource platform, saving valuable time by pre-aggregating time periods and trends. In addition, PlanSource continues to enhance DecisionIQ, powered by Milliman, which provides data-driven suggestions based on demographics, dependents, risk tolerance and regional cost comparison data for 100% of employees. Employees can now see HSA and FSA benefits right at the point of sale, showing the estimated costs along with the tax savings, guiding employees to the best decisions.

In preparation for Open Enrollment, the Titan release includes several enhancements to the Guided Renewal Experience for HR leaders, speed improvements to the overall platform and navigation updates for employees. To continue to enhance the employee experience, PlanSource launched an integration with Alegeus, allowing employees to seamlessly access and manage their HSAs, FSAs, and HRAs without a separate log-in.

“Today, HR leaders need insights and actionable reporting to make better decisions about their benefits offerings,” said Srini Venkatramani, Chief Product and Technology Officer at PlanSource. “InsightsIQ is a groundbreaking product that will save HR leaders valuable time, money and drive strategic decision making.”

PlanSource launches major software releases four times a year and conducts ongoing updates and enhancements throughout the year. More details about the Titan release can be found at plansource.com/release.

