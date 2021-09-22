Sounding Board Brings Coaching and Leadership Insights to HR Technology Conference and Exposition

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Sounding Board, Inc . , the premier cloud-based Coaching Management Platform



WHAT: Will present and spotlight its award-winning leadership coaching solutions at the upcoming HR Technology Conference and Exposition.



WHEN: The conference will take place September 28 – October 1, 2021.



Sounding Board co-founder and CEO Christine Tao will speak during the "Improving the Women's Leadership Pipeline" session on Tuesday, September 28, at 9:10 a.m. PT.



WHERE: Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

3950 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Las Vegas, Nev.



Sounding Board will exhibit in Booth No. 1414.

DETAILS:

In today's ever-changing business environment, many organizations are looking to improve their leadership bench. Building strong organizational leadership requires connecting leadership strategy with business strategy and ensuring leaders have the skills needed to make critical decisions.

During the HR Technology Conference and Exposition, representatives from Sounding Board will be on-site to meet with attendees and demonstrate the company's award-winning Coaching Management solutions. Conference attendees are encouraged to visit Sounding Board in Booth No. 1414.

In addition, Sounding Board co-founder and CEO Christine Tao will bring her expertise to an interactive session on "Improving the Women's Leadership Pipeline." Tao and other panelists will explore leaks in the leadership pipeline and explain how women can gain representation in the C-Suite. Drawing from her own background and experience, Tao will share why coaching remains vital to helping women progress in the workplace.

For event information, visit https://www.hrtechconference.com .

About Sounding Board