High Bar Brands hires four new territory managers

OWATONNA, Minn., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Bar Brands, the parent company of Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing, has added to its outside sales talent to manage growth in key territories.

The four new Territory Managers are Jaime De La Paz for the South Central region, Dave Walker for the Northeast region, Ryan Olander for the Northern region, and Angela Ocampo for the expanding Latin American region.

“These new hires allow us to further connect with our distributor customer base, visit more fleets and owner operators, as well as drive new sales through these expanding territories,” HBB CEO and President Christopher Thorpe ‘CT’ said.

To see the current High Bar Brands sales team, visit highbarbrands.com/sales.

About High Bar Brands

High Bar Brands, LLC, is the preferred solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry with our family of iconic brands. Driven by innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, we strive for total customer satisfaction through our passionate team and superior products.

Our company was born from the partnership between two solution-based brands – Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing. These iconic suppliers have proven processes and a customer-centric approach that has forged a special connection with drivers, fleet owners, and maintenance managers across North America. Their feedback is crucial to R&D and has helped our team design and develop numerous patented technologies.

High Bar Brands is renowned for our go-to-market strategies that are catapulted by an incredibly strong distribution network. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver our message of quality and service throughout our distribution network all the way to the end-user.

Employees are afforded best-in-class operations equipment, creating a powerful production facility and efficient office environment.

High Bar Brands is proud to be a member of the toughest industry. Driven by customer needs, their success is what drives our business.

