artnaturals Unveils New Patented ‘No Waste, Dual Opening’ Bottle for Hair Care Products

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- artnaturals, a leading natural beauty company based in Gardena California, introduced their new ‘No Waste, Dual-Opening' shampoo bottle at the CosmoProf Show in Las Vegas. The patented bottle design has a hand pump on top and an innovative second flip lid on the bottom, allowing the consumer to enjoy every last drop of product and eliminate waste.

“A shampoo bottle with a pump dispenser and a squeeze cap on the bottom? Have you ever heard of such a thing?” says bottle inventor and company co-founder, Osher Netkin. “Our newly patented bottle features a double-sided dispenser, making an easy, enjoyable, and efficient experience. The top half features a pump dispenser, while the bottom features a squeeze cap, all in one bottle.

“Regardless of your preference, this bottle gives you options. The pump top helps ensure you get the perfect amount, while the squeeze cap bottom guarantees you’ll use every last drop, reducing waste and avoiding the hassle of banging the cap on your palm to get your money’s worth.”

Joseph Nourollah, company founder adds, “Each year, millions of gallons of unused shampoo and conditioner are wasted. The long-term cost to the environment and to our shoppers is unacceptable. This new bottle addresses both concerns.”

Michael Elafent, Chief Sales Officer notes, “Shoppers have rewarded us with great reviews and growth in response to our cutting-edge, clean and natural haircare formulas we regularly introduce each year, so it’s great we’ve added this huge improvement to the bottle itself. No one wants to struggle to get all their product out, and with artnaturals, they don’t have to. Plus, consumers will love our bright new bottle colors and look with an increase in fill size at no additional cost.”

The bottle is anticipated to be on retail shelves in December of 2021. Any inquiries should be directed to info@artnaturals.com

About artnaturals

artnaturals is a leading natural beauty supplier based in Gardena, California with quality products available online and in major retailers throughout the United States. Founded in 2016 by Joseph Nourollah and Osher Netkin, artnaturals was born with the idea that natural beauty products should actually BE NATURAL; that they should be free of toxins and accessible to everyone. To this day, this foundational concept is still part of what makes artnaturals so unique in the beauty industry.



The artnaturals brand is constantly innovating and offers quality products in the natural beauty and essential oil space, as well as a wide-range of personal protection solutions to help guard against COVID-19.

