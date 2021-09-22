E Split Corp. Class A and Preferred Distributions

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Split Corp. (TSX: ENS and ENS.PR.A) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that a distribution for September 2021 will be payable to Class A shareholders as follows:







Record Date



Payable Date Distribution Per

Equity Share September 30, 2021 October 15, 2021 $0.13

The Fund also announces the third quarter distribution of 2021 will be payable to preferred shareholders as follows:





Record Date



Payable Date Distribution Per

Preferred Share September 30, 2021 October 15, 2021 $0.13125

The equity and preferred shares both trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the respective symbols ENS and ENS.PR.A.

Middlefield Group

The Middlefield Group was established in 1979 and is a Specialty Investment Manager which creates investment products designed to balance risk and return to meet the demanding requirements of Financial Advisors and their clients. These financial products include Exchange-Traded Funds, Mutual Funds, Private and Public Resource Funds, Split Share Corporations, Venture Capital Assets, TSX Publicly Traded Funds and Real Estate Investment Funds and Partnerships.