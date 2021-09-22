ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., and SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced Dr Carl Firth, CEO, is scheduled to give a company presentation at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 30, 2021, at 9:20am ET. The conference will be held from September 27 to September 30, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on September 30 at 9:20am ET and a replay will be archived for 365 days. To access the webcast, go to the News & Events section in ASLAN’s Investor Relations website at www.ir.aslanpharma.com or the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/asln/2083340



Media and IR contacts

Emma Thompson

Spurwing Communications

Tel: +65 6206 7350

Email: ASLAN@spurwingcomms.com



Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Tel: +1 (617) 430-7577

Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com