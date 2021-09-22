Rentschler Biopharma donates 50,000 Euros to support construction of the Albert Einstein Discovery Center in Ulm

LAUPHEIM, Germany and ULM, Germany, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, is donating 50,000 Euros to support the creation of the Albert Einstein Discovery Center. Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma SE; Alexander Dettmer, CFO; and Dr. Christian Schetter, CSO, presented a check to Dr. Nancy Hecker-Denschlag, Chairwoman of the Albert Einstein Discovery Center Ulm e.V. on September 15, 2021. The discovery and activity center is intended to make the physicist’s legacy not only understandable but tangible to the public. It is located in Ulm, Einstein’s birthplace and today the scientific center of the region, and only a few kilometers away from Rentschler Biopharma’s headquarters in Laupheim.



“There are several aspects we share with Albert Einstein,” said Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma, summarizing the reasons for the Company's commitment. “As a leading biopharmaceutical company, the promotion of science is one of our core responsibilities. Innovation and groundbreaking research are not possible unless we provide curious and motivated people the opportunity to immerse themselves in the complex world of science. The construction of the Albert Einstein Discovery Center, therefore, is an excellent occasion to create educational opportunities in our region. From a historical perspective, there also are parallels. Our roots as a Laupheim-based pharmacy in 1872 coincide with the time of Einstein’s birth, and our founding as a pharmaceutical manufacturer in 1927 took place around the time he was active as a professor, lecturer, and researcher in Germany. We emerged from the same era, and the pioneering spirit of Albert Einstein strongly resonates with us still today. Therefore, we want to carry these values into the world, beyond our company. We are honored to be part of this exciting project and would like to motivate others to help bring it to life.”

Dr. Nancy Hecker-Denschlag, Chairwoman of the Albert Einstein Discovery Center Ulm e.V., is pleased that Rentschler Biopharma, a leading biopharmaceutical company from the region, has joined the group of lead sponsors, called ‘The First 11’. “Rentschler Biopharma is a perfect fit with the future Albert Einstein Discovery Center Ulm because its focus is not only on providing scientific knowledge, but also on offering activities in the ‘hands-on science center’ we are planning. This is intended to create enthusiasm, especially among young people, for learning about math and science.”

To implement the project, the ‘First 11’ campaign aims to motivate more companies to become sponsors. The company names and logos of the 11 lead sponsors will be hung in the foyer of the Albert Einstein Discovery Center. They also will receive a total of 100 plaques with a stone from Albert Einstein’s birthplace. “We are delighted to see that more and more companies are becoming interested in our idea. Not only is membership in our association increasing, but a number of companies are approaching us to offer support. That is why I am optimistic that we soon will be able to announce the next sponsors in ‘The First 11’,” said Dr. Hecker-Denschlag.

About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals as well as related consulting activities, including project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma’s high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. In order to offer best-in-class formulation development along the biopharmaceutical value chain, the company has entered into a strategic alliance with Leukocare AG. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,100 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with a second site in Milford, MA, USA. In Stevenage, UK, Rentschler Biopharma has launched a company dedicated to cell and gene therapies, Rentschler ATMP Ltd.

For further information, please visit www.rentschler-biopharma.com. Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Albert Einstein Discovery Center Ulm e.V.

Albert Einstein was born in Ulm on March 14, 1879. The City of Ulm frequently commemorates Albert Einstein in various ways but there has not yet been a public institution in Ulm, Einstein’s birthplace, that pays appropriate tribute to the town’s most illustrious son and the most famous physician of all time. The Albert Einstein Discovery Center Ulm e.V. wants to change this. The registered charitable organization was founded in September 2016 by citizens from Ulm and the surrounding area. In addition to Dr. Nancy Hecker-Denschlag as chairperson, Prof. Dr. Joachim Ankerhold from the University is on board as co-chair. The association seeks to create a public institution that makes Einstein’s importance to science and technology in everyday life accessible to a wide audience. The project provides for a facility that presents comprehensive, modern, interactive multimedia to portray the life and work of Albert Einstein in connection with the history of Ulm, the role of Einstein’s theories in current technology and the exploration of technical phenomena in interactive exhibits at the Science Center.

Contact: Media inquiries: Rentschler Biopharma SE

Dr. Cora Kaiser

Senior Director Corporate Communication

Phone: +49-7392-701-874

communications@rentschler-biopharma.com MC Services AG

Eva Bauer



Phone: +49-89-210228-0

rentschler@mc-services.eu

Albert Einstein Discovery Center Ulm e.V.

Vorsitzende: Dr. Nancy Hecker-Denschlag

Bessererstraße 13-15 – 89073 Ulm

Phone: +49 731 9642 8181

info@einstein.center

https://einstein.center Press’n’Relations GmbH

Uwe Pagel

Magirusstraße 33 – 89077 Ulm

Phone: +49 731 962 87-29

upa@press-n-relations.de

https://press-n-relations.de

© Rentschler Biopharma SE

For high-resolution pictures, please contact communications@rentschler-biopharma.com.