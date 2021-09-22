Nexters Shows Record High Bookings and Revenue in Q2 and First Half of 2021

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexters Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEV), an international game development company which strives to introduce the joy of core gaming experiences to casual players, today announced its unaudited financial and operational results for the first half year and second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
First Half And Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Record high bookings of $268 million for H1 2021 and $154 million for Q2 2021, with 40% YoY growth in Q2
- Record high quarterly revenues in Q2 2021 of $110 million, up 73% YoY
- Record high monthly paying users of 395 thousand in Q2 2021, with 43% YoY growth
- Record high daily active users of 1.2 million in Q2 2021, with 35% YoY growth
- Record high marketing investment of $155 million in H1 2021 into expanding the player base
- Chibi Island, a new mobile casual game, was officially released on iOS and Android
“We are very happy to kick off our life as a public company with such a strong set of financial and operating results,” Nexters Co-founder and CEO Andrey Fadeev said. “Our fantastic team has made an enormous effort, which led to Nexters becoming as we believe the fastest growing gaming company among public peers. Our record-high bookings and other achievements in the first half of this year inspire us to proceed delivering great games to players around the world. After becoming the public company, we now have all the full set of instruments to execute our growth strategy.”
First Half 2021 financial and operational performance
In the first half of 2021 our revenue increased by $74 million (or 61%) year over year and amounted to $196 million, driven mainly by an increase in bookings in the amount of $60 million.
Platform commissions increased by 51% in the first half 2021 compared with the same period in 2020, driven primarily by the increase in revenues.
Game operation costs and general and administrative expenses (hereinafter referred to as “Operation and G&A expenses”) expenses increased by $8 million (or approximately 2 times) in the first half of 2021 vs. the same period in the prior year to reach $16 million. The increase was primarily due to:
- Preparation of the Company for its listing on the NASDAQ, which resulted in substantial legal and consulting expenses incurred in the first half of 2021, and increased personnel and related share based compensation expenses resulting from new personnel hired at the end of 2020 and over the course of 2021;
- Increase in personnel and other expenses resulting from the increase in the scale of the Group’s operations.
Selling and marketing expenses in the first half 2021 increased by $82 million (more than doubling year over year), and amounted to $155 million. The increase was due to the massive scaling of the investments into new players.
Net loss in the first half of 2021 amounted to $32 million vs. net income of $4 million in the respective period of 2020. The net loss in the first half of 2021 originated primarily from the substantial increase in marketing investments, increase in Operation and G&A expenses as well as platform commissions, and was partially offset by an increase in revenues.
Our substantial investments in marketing in 2021 resulted in a substantial increase in monthly paying users (MPU), which reached 356 thousand in the first half of 2021 vs. 283 thousand in the respective period of 2020, a growth of 26%.
Average bookings per paying user (ABBPU) remained relatively stable in the first half of 2021, at $120 in comparison to $118 in the respective period of 2020. Though we witnessed a generally increasing trend in our ABBPUs over the past several quarters, the stabilization of the ABPPU in the first half of 2021 vs. the respective period in the prior year was due to the substantial inflow of new paying users in the first half of 2021 and especially in Q2 2021, as paying users tend to have lower ABPPUs at the inception of the paying cohort.
The substantial increase in MPUs accompanied by a relatively stable level of ABPPU resulted in record high bookings of $268 million in the first half of 2021, which grew 29% year over year from $208 million in the first half of 2020.
Second Quarter 2021 financial and operational performance
In the second quarter of 2021 our revenue increased by $46 million (or 73%) year over year and amounted to $110 million, driven predominantly by an increase in bookings in the amount of $44 million.
Platform commissions increased by 60% in the second quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020, driven primarily by the increase in revenues.
Operation and G&A expenses increased by $5 million (or 2.3 times) in the second quarter of 2021 vs. the same period in the prior year to reach $9 million. The increase was primarily due to same factors mentioned above in respect of the first half of 2021:
- Preparation of the Company for its listing on the NASDAQ;
- Increase in personnel and other expenses resulting from the increase in the scale of the Group’s operations.
Selling and marketing expenses in Q2 2021 increased by $60 million, or 193% year over year, and amounted to $91 million. The increase was due to the massive scaling of the investments into new players.
Net loss in the second quarter of 2021 amounted to $20 million vs. net income of $10 million in the respective period of 2020. The net loss in the second quarter of 2021 originated primarily from the substantial increase in marketing investments, increase in Operation and G&A expenses as well as platform commissions, and was partially offset by the increase in revenues.
Our substantial investments in marketing in 2021 resulted in a substantial increase in MPUs, which reached a record high of 395 thousand in the second quarter of 2021 vs. 277 thousand in the respective period of 2020, a growth of 43%.
A similar growth has been achieved in monthly active users (MAU) with a 42% increase year over year, reaching 7.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 after 5.3 million MAU in the prior year period. While the amount of daily active users reached its all-time record of 1.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, which is a 35% growth compared to the same period last year.
ABBPU remained relatively stable in the second quarter of 2021, at $125 in comparison to $128 in the respective period of 2020, which we attribute to the factors mentioned above in respect of the first half of 2021.
The substantial increase in MPUs accompanied by a relatively stable level of ABPPU resulted in record high quarterly bookings of $154 million in the second quarter of 2021, which grew 40% year over year from $110 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Recent developments
Closing of the business combination
On August 26, 2021 the Company consummated the previously announced business combination with Nexters Global Ltd. and Kismet Acquisition One Corp. Following the closing of the business combination, the Company’s ordinary shares and warrants started trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “GDEV” and “GDEVW,” respectively. Please refer to the Form 20-F filed on the August 26, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the details of the transaction.
Official Release of Chibi Island
On July 28, 2021 Nexters officially released Chibi Island, a new farm and adventure mobile game, after a successful “soft launch” in December 2020. Chibi Island has been in live testing since its soft launch with a limited set of features and content. It has been continuously updated since then with improvements to the game coming via player feedback and analysis of internal game performance metrics. Chibi Island succeeded Island Experiment, a casual farm game first launched on social media channels back in 2014, with nearly 30 million installs to date.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at June 30, 2021, as at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(in thousands of US$)
|NOTE
|June 30, 2021
|March 31,
2021
|December
31, 2020
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Property and equipment
|946
|713
|171
|Intangible assets
|128
|129
|76
|Goodwill
|1,473
|1,465
|—
|Long-term deferred platform commission fees
|105,227
|95,117
|89,562
|Right-of-use assets
|1,921
|2,275
|1,044
|Deferred tax asset
|17
|—
|—
|Total non-current assets
|109,712
|99,699
|90,853
|Current assets
|Trade and other receivables
|64,882
|45,845
|32,974
|Loans receivable
|282
|—
|8
|Other current assets
|5
|Cash and cash equivalents
|40,898
|99,912
|84,557
|Prepaid tax
|3,083
|3,074
|3,137
|Total current assets
|109,145
|148,836
|120,676
|Total assets
|218,857
|248,535
|211,529
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Equity
|Share capital
|27
|27
|27
|Other reserves
|8,112
|8,329
|8,289
|Accumulated deficit
|(193,500)
|(123,289)
|(111,451)
|Total equity
|(185,361)
|(114,933)
|(103,135)
|Non-current liabilities
|Lease liabilities - non-current
|568
|499
|818
|Long-term deferred revenue
|105,597
|90,774
|78,985
|Total non-current liabilities
|106,165
|91,273
|79,803
|Current liabilities
|Short-term loans
|—
|46
|49
|Lease liabilities - current
|1,274
|1,593
|293
|Trade and other payables
|36,424
|40,370
|19,502
|Tax liability
|534
|391
|306
|Deferred revenue
|259,821
|229,795
|214,711
|Total current liabilities
|298,053
|272,195
|234,861
|Total liabilities
|404,218
|363,468
|314,664
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|218,857
|248,535
|211,529
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020 and three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020
(in thousands of US$)
|Six months ended
June 30,
|Three months ended
June 30,
|Three months
ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Revenue
|196,333
|122,035
|109,644
|63,260
|86,689
|58,775
|Costs and expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization
|Cost of revenue:
|Platform commissions
|(53,990)
|(35,774)
|(29,510)
|(18,418)
|(24,480)
|(17,356)
|Game operation cost
|(8,159)
|(7,251)
|(4,222)
|(3,612)
|(3,937)
|(3,639)
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(155,472)
|(73,353)
|(90,745)
|(30,973)
|(64,727)
|(42,380)
|General and administrative expenses
|(7,638)
|(563)
|(4,829)
|(305)
|(2,809)
|(258)
|Total costs and expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization
|(225,259)
|(116,941)
|(129,306)
|(53,308)
|(95,953)
|(63,633)
|Depreciation and amortization
|(1,068)
|(232)
|(609)
|(150)
|(459)
|(82)
|(Loss)/income from operations
|(29,994)
|4,862
|(20,271)
|9,802
|(9,723)
|(4,940)
|Net finance (costs)/income
|(1,247)
|(354)
|633
|816
|(1,880)
|(1,170)
|(Loss)/income before income tax
|(31,241)
|4,508
|(19,638)
|10,618
|(11,603)
|(6,110)
|Income tax expense
|(554)
|(389)
|(370)
|(209)
|(184)
|(180)
|(Loss)/income for the period net of tax
|(31,795)
|4,119
|(20,008)
|10,409
|(11,787)
|(6,290)
|Other comprehensive (loss)/income
|(250)
|2
|(199)
|3
|(51)
|(1)
|Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period net of tax
|(32,045)
|4,121
|(20,207)
|10,412
|(11,838)
|(6,291)
|(Loss)/earnings per share:
|Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share, US$
|(1,590)
|206
|(1,000)
|520
|(589)
|(315)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020 and three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020
|Note
|Six months ended June 30,
|Three months ended June 30,
|Three months ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Operating activities
|(Loss)/income for the period
|(31,795)
|4,119
|(20,008)
|10,409
|(11,787)
|(6,290)
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,068
|232
|609
|150
|459
|82
|Share-based payments expense
|22
|705
|24
|315
|12
|390
|12
|Net finance costs/(income) excluding bank charges
|1,128
|273
|(697)
|(854)
|1,825
|1,127
|Income tax expense
|10
|554
|389
|370
|209
|184
|180
|(28,340)
|5,037
|(19,411)
|9,926
|(8,929)
|(4,889)
|Changes in working capital:
|(Increase) in deferred platform commissions
|18
|(15,665)
|(25,950)
|(10,110)
|(14,101)
|(5,555)
|(11,849)
|Increase in deferred revenue
|18
|71,722
|85,840
|44,849
|47,140
|26,873
|38,700
|(Increase) in trade and other receivables
|(31,602)
|(14,677)
|(18,299)
|(2,323)
|(13,303)
|(12,354)
|Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables
|14,721
|(3,535)
|(4,782)
|(638)
|19,199
|(2,897)
|39,176
|41,678
|11,658
|30,078
|27,214
|11,600
|Income tax (paid)/received
|(30)
|-
|34
|-
|(64)
|-
|Interest paid
|-
|(7)
|-
|(7)
|Net cash flows generated from/(used in) operating activities
|10,806
|46,708
|(7,719)
|39,997
|18,221
|6,711
|Investing activities
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|(90)
|-
|(32)
|-
|(58)
|-
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|12
|(449)
|(49)
|(323)
|(37)
|(126)
|(12)
|Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired
|3
|(1,240)
|-
|(23)
|-
|(1,217)
|-
|Proceeds from repayment of loans
|13
|8
|179
|-
|179
|8
|-
|Loans granted
|13
|(282)
|-
|(282)
|-
|-
|-
|Net cash flows (used in)/from investing activities
|(2,053)
|130
|(660)
|142
|(1,393)
|(12)
|Financing activities
|Payments of lease liabilities
|14
|(940)
|(242)
|(390)
|(142)
|(550)
|(100)
|Interest on lease
|14
|(50)
|(27)
|(26)
|(25)
|(24)
|(2)
|Repayment of borrowings
|17
|(49)
|(3,980)
|(49)
|6
|-
|(3,986)
|Dividends paid and distribution to shareholders
|11
|(50,534)
|(8,187)
|(50,230)
|(4,947)
|-
|(3,240)
|Net cash flows used in financing activities
|(51,573)
|(12,436)
|(50,695)
|(5,108)
|(574)
|(7,328)
|Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents for the period
|(42,820)
|34,402
|(59,074)
|35,031
|16,254
|(629)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|84,557
|17,565
|99,912
|17,105
|84,557
|17,565
|Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash held
|(839)
|523
|60
|354
|(899)
|169
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|40,898
|52,490
|40,898
|52,490
|99,912
|17,105
Selected operational and financial measures
|Measure
|Q2 2021
|Q2 2020
|Q2 2021 vs
Q2 2020
|H1 2021
|H1 2020
|H1 2021 vs
H1 2020
|Bookings*, US$ thousands
|154,493
|110,400
|40%
|268,055
|207,875
|29%
|MPU, thousands
|395
|277
|43%
|356
|283
|26%
|ABPPU*, $
|125
|128
|-2%
|120
|118
|2%
* Reflects corrections to the amounts reported in the Company’s previous filings with the SEC due to the identification of an immaterial error relating to the calculation of withholding taxes in 2020 and other insignificant adjustments identified in the course of the financial reporting closing process as of June 30, 2021. For further information, see Note 4 (Use of judgements and estimates—Immaterial error) to the Company’s interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as filed with the SEC on September 22, 2021.
H1 and Q2 2021 conference call and webcast
Nexters will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. Moscow time, 3:00 p.m. London time) the same day.
|To participate in the conference call, please use the following details:
|Standard International:
|+44 (0) 2071 928000
|UK (toll free):
|08003767922
|UK (local):
|08445718892
|USA (toll free):
|18669661396
|USA (local):
|16315107495
|Russian Federation (toll free):
|81080023575011
|Russian Federation (local):
|4952499849
|Conference ID:
|2869155
Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7ukhausb
About Nexters
Nexters is an international game development company which strives to introduce the joy of core gaming experiences to casual players. Thanks to such hit games like Hero Wars, Throne Rush, and others the company reached over 200 million installs worldwide and became one of the top five independent mobile game companies in Europe. Headquartered in Cyprus, Nexters is built upon a team of 600+ inspired gaming professionals. Please find more information about Nexters at: https://nexters.com and follow Nexters on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Roman Safiyulin | Chief Corporate Development Officer
r.safiyulin@nexters.com
Media
Andrey Akimov | Chief Communications Officer
aa@nexters.com
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Such statements are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that the Company has anticipated. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are the Company’s control) or other assumptions. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement on Form F-1 filed by the Company on September 22, 2021 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.