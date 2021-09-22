Position Imaging Launches “Intelligent Logistics” Podcast Series

STRATHAM, N.H., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Position Imaging, Inc , a pioneer in omnichannel logistics fulfillment and asset tracking, today announced the company has launched a new podcast series titled “Intelligent Logistics,” now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify . The informative podcast will delve into how technology is elevating customer/resident package reception and return satisfaction through computer vision and machine learning techniques. It will also cover the logistical benefits retail and multifamily property owners are receiving by utilizing these advanced technologies.



The COVID-19 pandemic forced property and retail establishments to think creatively. Now there is a heightened resident and consumer expectation for seamless, contactless, self-service package delivery and pickup. However, the technologies to support these expectations range from overly complicated and expensive to not being flexible enough to accommodate large package sizes or other challenges unique to a location. Position Imaging’s podcast series will take a vendor-agnostic dive into rapidly evolving technology, customer expectations, and trends to address questions such as:

What are intelligent logistics, and how can organizations implement this advanced strategy for keeping pace with a rapidly advancing world?

How can multifamily property and other facility owners, catering to a large population of people, meet new contactless expectations?

What are today’s best, evolving technologies driving consumer expectations and also enhancing shopper loyalty?

What are the latest trends in the way people research, rent, buy, sell and manage properties?

“These new technologies have applications up and down the supply chain, from manufacturing to last-mile delivery to retail storefronts, and there is a lot of confusion over what is actually real and available,” said Ned Hill, founder, and CEO of Position Imaging. “Our podcast will look into many examples of intelligent logistics impacting the way our society moves goods. The examples will represent a new wave of smart innovations that help people engage in simple, automated, contactless, and reliable merchandise and package interactions.”

About Position Imaging

Position Imaging is a technology company focused on innovations to improve the logistics industry. The company opened its research lab in Portsmouth, NH in 2006 and has been quietly creating the most advanced, accurate, and novel tracking technologies in the world. Its first product, Smart Package Room®, has been a huge success in the multi-unit residential market and is now being adapted to retail through the iPickup Center® to improve BOPIS and related eCommerce fulfillment operations. www.Position-Imaging.com

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers

Public Relations

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abe0af8b-0e53-40d6-a231-aab37448f656