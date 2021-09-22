Global $10.52 Billion Pharma & Biotech CRM Software Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2027

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CRM Software for Pharma & Biotech Market, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Industry, By Region, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CRM software for the pharma and biotech market held a market value of USD 3,827 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 10,521 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.9% during the projected period.



CRM software is a tool that is designed to assist an organization to offer its customers a seamless and unique experience for building better relationships by providing a complete picture for customer interactions. The increasing patient pool coupled with the growing need for client engagement is expected to boost the market growth.

Furthermore, the growing pharma and biotechnology sector and the increasing competition are also estimated to fuel the market growth. Also, the growth and development of the healthcare IT sector are anticipated to drive the market growth.



Growth Influencers:

Increasing patient pool and the growing need for client engagement



The growing importance of patient centricity in the healthcare environment leads to the fact that the patient's voice is now in the middle of the vendor development and provider deployment efforts. With the winds of digital transformation, patients have started considering healthcare options as an online shopping experience.

Pharma and biotechnology is an information-intensive industry that requires an organized patient relationship management system for creating a unified view of every patient. This is expected to fuel the market growth.



Growing pharma and biotechnology sector and increasing competition



The pharma and biotech companies have to compete for access, price, and part of the patient experience, and also have to meet increasing expectations in an increasingly consumer-centric ecosystem. Several trends have emerged amongst the pharma and biotech companies to pay attention to remain competitive.

These include the acquisition of companies or molecules by pharma creates integration challenges, the rise of other stakeholders like specialty pharmacy & healthcare organizations which are striving to engage the same patient, continuous focus on bringing medicines to market faster or fail sooner through better R&D approaches, and rising focus on reaching both healthcare providers and patients at the time and manner they want. This is anticipated to drive the growth in the market.



Competitive Landscape

The cumulative market share of the three major players is near about 40%. The market is loosely oligopolistic or monopolistic. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in November 2020, Oracle Corporation collaborated with Tony Blair Institute to launch Africa Vaccine Management in the cloud.

Key players operating in the global CRM software for pharma & biotech market include

Oracle Corporation

QuintilesIMS

Veeva Systems

Salesforce

Aurea

bpm'online

Euris

Indegene

Infonis International

Interactive Medica

Media soft Inc.

Navicon

Synergistix

TrueBlue

Pitcher Inc.

Prolifiq

StayinFr

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Framework

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary: CRM Software Market for Pharma & Biotech Companies

Chapter 4. CRM Software Market for Pharma Biotech Companies

4.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.2 Consumer Buying Behavior for CRM (by Modules/Functions)

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.5 Competition Dashboard

Market Concentration Rate

Company Market Share Analysis 2019

Competitor Mapping

4.6 Market Outlook

4.6.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2016-2025 By Revenue (US$ Mn)

Pricing Model Analysis (US$)

4.6.2 Opportunity Share (2020-2025)

4.7 Impact Assessment of Coivd 19 Chapter

Chapter 5 CRM Software Market for Pharma Biotech Companies Analysis, By Deployment

Market Size Forecast (Revenue US$ Mn), 2016-2025

On Premise

Cloud (SAAS)

Chapter 6 CRM Software Market for Pharma & Biotech Companies Analysis, By Enterprise Size

Market Size Forecast (Revenue US$ Mn), 2016-2025

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprise

Chapter 7 CRM Software Market for Pharma Biotech Companies Analysis, By Industry

Chapter 8 CRM Software Market for Pharma Biotech Companies Analysis, By Region

Market Size Forecast (Revenue US$ Mn), 2016-2025

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Chapter 9. North America CRM Software Market for Pharma & Biotech Companies Analysis

9.1 Key Insights

9.2 Regional Snapshot

9.3 Market Size and Forecast (US$ 2016-25)

By Deployment

By Enterprise Size

By Industry

By Country/Region

Chapter 10. Europe CRM Software Market for Pharma & Biotech Companies Analysis

Chapter 11. Asia Pacific CRM Software Market for Pharma & Biotech Companies Analysis

Chapter 12. Latin America CRM Software Market for Pharma & Biotech Companies Analysis

Chapter 13. Middle East & Africa CRM Software Market for Pharma & Biotech Companies Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hnzxkw