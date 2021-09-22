Adyton – Fergusson Island Exploration Potential Confirmed

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyton Resources Corporation (TSX Venture: ADY) (“Adyton”) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration potential being assessed at its 100% owned Fergusson Island projects, located within Papua New Guinea’s renowned “Rim of Fire”.



Highlights:

Exciting new and extensional exploration targets to build on existing Resources ounces identified on Fergusson Island at both Gameta and Wapolu confirming the growth potential at both deposits

Follow up drilling currently being planned and expected to resume during 2021 to extend existing Resources

Oredi Creek deposit to be included in next phase of work program



Frank Terranova, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adyton commented “Whilst we await the Resource update for the Gameta deposit which is due this month, Management continues to assess the growth potential of the Fergusson Island project and has commenced designing the next phase of drilling to be undertaken. The potential to grow this asset into a multi-million ounce resource, given its starting position of circa 500koz is compelling in light of the recently completed drill programs”.

Exploration Target Overview

Gameta (100% owned):

At Gameta significant potential exists for additional discoveries (to build on existing Resource ounces) to be made to the south-east of the known Gameta deposit, extending beyond the limit of the current resources (The “Untested Southern area”) and to the north-east along the eastern margin to the resource (“North-East margin Target Area”) beneath historical shallow RC drilling – this north-east margin area is where successful drilling by Adyton has already led to the discovery of a new high grade ore zone (reported in TSX-V release 5th August 2021), shown in Figure 1 (“New High Grade Zone”).

The target areas for extensions to the current resources are shown below in Figure 1:

Figure 1: Exploration potential at Gameta - along the northeast margin and southern extension areas – will be the focus of the next drilling program.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f59ba23-7f46-4e8d-b8a3-70a293f12c11

Wapolu (100% Owned)

At the nearby Wapolu deposit 30 Km away from Gameta significant potential exists to extend the Resource at depth and along strike to the west along strike of the detachment fault zone (mineralisation host) following up on anomalous historical stream sediment and soil sampling results (Figure 2) - this will be one of the priority drill areas in the next drilling campaign.

Figure 2: Exploration potential at Wapolu showing exploration target area to west based on geological ground work (mapping, trenching and costeaning), see discussion below.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8b73abd-feba-4772-bc43-9096f79ee7ff

The area to the immediate west of Wapolu (Laimomo) has previously been identified as hosting anomalous gold at surface, and the high-grade stream sediment samples will be followed up as a priority (Figure 3).

Figure 3 Wapolu and Laimomo Prospect, Fergusson Island – (Note: Figure re-drawn from 1992 geological report “A Review of the Gold Potential of Fergusson and Goodenough Islands, PNG”, McNeil & Associates for Macmin).

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa48f700-a05a-4e98-ad62-8f13d06b8943

The area west of Wapolu (Laimomo Prospect) is dominated by the northeast trending shallow westward dipping Kwakwau Fault defining the contact between footwall metamorphics and hanging wall ultra-mafics / colluvium.

Costeaning and trenching have been carried out in the early 1990’s and which showed the mineralisation to parallel the ultramafic and metamorphic contact (i.e. similar structural setting and controls as seen at Gameta and Wapolu).

Historical trench samples returned 5m @ 6.35g/t Au and 30m @ 0.93g/t Au, and historical scout drilling returned widespread anomalous results to 4m @ 1.6g/t Au.





A second gold anomalous zone returned 5m @ 10g/t Au; 4m @ 3.6g/t Au and 6m @ 1.57g/t Au





Several smaller targets have also been reported and represent additional Au vein targets.





Geologically the contact shear zone (the DFZ) extends and is continuous through the Wapolu deposit, hence the potential exists for resource additions with a proper planned drill program as part of the next stage of the exploration of the larger Wapolu area.



The Mwanaikwa Zone (Laimomo Prospect) is interpreted to cover an area 550m long by 150m wide delineated by a strong gold and arsenic soil anomalies using a 0.05 ppm contour (with values up to 0.78 g/t Au) and As using a 400ppm contour (with values up to 2,460ppm) anomaly (Figure 4).

Figure 4 Mwanaikwa zone at Laimomo (see text for description) – dominated by the Kwakwau Fault along the contact between the footwall metamorphics and hanging wall ultra-mafics (Note: Figure re-drawn from historical 1992 geological report “A Review of the Gold Potential of Fergusson and Goodenough Islands, PNG”, McNeil & Associates for Macmin)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da10dee1-128e-481e-a5e5-82b0539a66a7

Further exploration at both Gameta and Wapolu clearly has the potential to add significantly to the existing resources which will be a focus of the next drilling campaign.

Oredi Creek (100% Owned):

Oredi Creek is the third tenement Adyton has on Fergusson Island (Figure 5). The tenement is highly prospective for high grade epithermal bonanza style-gold mineralisation with associated widespread epithermal alteration focused along the Oredi Fault Zone.

Figure 5 Location of 100% owned Adyton tenements on Fergusson Island, showing Oredi Creek

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/529126eb-d020-488c-8f64-586035c9e76b

Historically only three shallow drill holes were drilled with the main prospects being Gomwanbila, Oredi and Mambomabona, where previous explorers have identified:



Gomwanbila - structural controlled Au veins - 1.4g/t in rock chip; 0.5g/t in pan concentrate

- structural controlled Au veins - 1.4g/t in rock chip; 0.5g/t in pan concentrate Oredi – historical drill hole ORD001 testing structurally controlled zones of mineralisation returned an intersection of 70m @ 0.50g/t Au; incl selected intervals of >1g/t and a high of 3.32m g/t Au over 1.3m

– historical drill hole ORD001 testing structurally controlled zones of mineralisation returned an intersection of 70m @ 0.50g/t Au; incl selected intervals of >1g/t and a high of 3.32m g/t Au over 1.3m Mambomabona - 15 –20m wide shear zone, silicified with rock chip sampling up to 200g/t Au; channel and floats 0.2g/t Au



The next stage exploration will focus along the Oredi Creek Fault Zone (Figure 6) – a highly prospective structure for shear-hosted Au mineralisation as at Gameta and Wapolu.

Figure 6: Location of main prospects at Oredi Creek, on RTP magnetics

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1eb272ce-fe24-417b-b0cc-b47e51684871

(1) Notes Regarding Inferred Mineral Resource Estimates

The Fergusson Island Project currently has a mineral ‎resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) dated December 17, 2020, which has outlined an initial inferred ‎mineral resource of: (i) at Gameta, 7.2 ‎million tonnes at an average grade of 1.55 g/t Au, for contained gold of 360,000 ounces, assuming a cut-off ‎grade of 0.8 g/t Au; and (ii) at Wapolu, 3.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.42 g/t Au, for contained gold ‎of 140,000 ounces, assuming a cut-off grade of 0.8 g/t Au.



See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay ‎Province, Papua New Guinea” (the “Fergusson Island Technical Report”) dated February 1, 2021 and prepared for XIB by Mark Berry ‎‎(MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Ian Ryan Roy (MAIG), each an independent ‎mining consultant and “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101‎, available under Adyton’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



(2) Geological information on the exploration targets at Wapolu (Laimomo) have been extracted from a historical 1992 geological report “Á Review of the Gold Potential of Fergusson and Goodenough Islands, PNG” (McNeil & Associates for Macmin).

