FTI Consulting’s Jason Frankl Named to 2021 NACD Directorship 100 List

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Jason Frankl, a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, has been named to the 2021 National Association of Corporate Directors (“NACD”) Directorship 100 list, which highlights the most influential leaders in corporate governance.



Mr. Frankl, who has been named to the list for four consecutive years, leads FTI Consulting’s Activism and M&A Solutions practice, which works with companies that are the subject of shareholder activism.

“It’s comes as no surprise that Jay was recognized again by the NACD,” said Paul Ficca, Global Leader of the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. “He not only embodies FTI Consulting’s values through an unwavering commitment to leadership and quality, but also continuously demonstrates his impact on the community and drive to never stop learning and enhancing the profession.”

Mr. Frankl works with companies and investors to develop and implement strategies to maximize shareholder value. He also advises management teams and boards of directors on how to proactively develop and implement defense strategies associated with shareholder activism and contested M&A. In the community, Mr. Frankl was appointed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in 2019 to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of the University of Maryland Medical System, where Mr. Frankl also serves as Chairman of the Audit and Compliance Committee. He is also actively involved with the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs (“WLC”), where he serves as a board member and as Chairman of the WLC’s Corporate Advisory Board.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Frankl said, “I am honored and humbled to be named to the NACD Directorship 100 list alongside so many notable experts in corporate governance. Our clients face many challenges, particularly in the face of COVID-19. This recognition affirms our team’s ability to rise to any task and continuously shift priorities to help board members and management work though their most complex and unexpected challenges.”

The NACD will honor this year’s winners at the 2021 NACD Directorship Awards Virtual Gala on November 9. Honorees will also be featured in the November/December issue of NACD Directorship magazine.

