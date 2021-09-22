ApexDucks Set to Launch NFT Presale

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ApexDucks Team has been working behind the scenes to prepare for minting on the 1st of October at 7PM UTC and have, as of now, kick-started their initial marketing push. Until this point, the team has only used their connections in the cryptocurrency space, alongside their creativity, to grow their discord to an incredible 4,300 members (at last count).



The ApexDucks are the latest Non-Fungible Token (NFT) project to be taking the Digital Artwork space by storm, and you still have time to get involved! The NFT landscape has significantly grown in the past year, in fact, it is currently at an all-time high in terms of popularity, with sales during the first quarter of 2021 exceeding $2 Billion. NFT popularity has caught the attention of digital traders, Cryptocurrency investors, and the general public alike, so the announcement of a new NFT Project with so much buzz around it already, is very exciting.

The ApexDucks Project consists of 7,777 pieces of unique digital artwork, supported by games, comics, puzzles and more!

The ApexDucks digital artwork will be minted and hosted on the Solana Network, according to the project team, "the Solana Network is simply the best place for the ApexDucks. We are trying to create new, refreshing artwork with engaging utility; we're trying to be something that people get excited about, and research shows that Solana is the Network that everyone is excited about right now. With low gas fees and quick transactions, we can ensure a smooth minting (and reselling) process for our community."

As well as having unique, eye-catching artwork, this project aims to create Comic Strips, Games and Puzzles featuring minted ducks, as well as planning for a future Token release, to reward ApexDucks NFT holders even further. The team is keen to ensure that utility is provided to support the graphic design and keep their community engaged.

The ApexDucks Team also confirmed that they are offering Whitelist positions to active members of their community - their Whitelist spots guarantee a discounted minting price for up to 3 ApexDucks on the 1st of October. This incredible incentive has already made waves in their community, so if you're looking to get your hands on the ApexDucks NFTs, we recommend that you join their Discord Server and get to know the team (who remain active and engaged, listening to community feedback) as well as other NFT enthusiasts!

What's planned for the ApexDucks project?

This project has an array of exciting things listed on their Roadmap & Whitepaper, including:

The "Most Wanted" Puzzle Game featuring minted ApexDucks - the concept behind the game involves ApexDucks who are "on the run" from local authorities; anyone holding the NFT for these Most Wanted ducks is considered to be harbouring a fugitive! Holders can either surrender their duck to the authorities (burning the NFT and removing it from circulation) for an exciting prize, or they can continue to harbour their fugitive, for a different, perhaps more enticing, reward!

Comic Strips featuring minted ApexDucks - the ApexDucks Team will be releasing comic strips with their ducks in some tricky situations and will be rewarding those who happen to hold the featured ducks, with special prizes!

There are a number of other games and events planned for the project but information remains tightly under wraps with the team at this stage, however we can confirm that, in 2022, holders of ApexDucks will have exclusive access to a Play-to-Earn game, with rewards for top players being paid in the supporting ApexDucks Token, also launching in 2022. This means that, by simply holding the ApexDucks Token and a piece of their vibrant artwork, you can earn passive income!

With all of the exciting things in the works for this project, it certainly seems lucrative to hop onboard the ApexDucks bandwagon, especially if you can secure yourself a Whitelist position!

About the ApexDucks Team

The ApexDucks Core Team is composed of like-minded individuals who met through various Cryptocurrency investments. They are experienced, talented, and are well-connected in the DeFi space. ApexDucks is the fruit of all of their hard work and the team is inviting everyone to be part of their journey across the NFT landscape.

