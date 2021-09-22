Mouthwash Market Valuation to Outstrip $9.27Bn by 2027 Growth Projection at 5.7% CAGR During 2020 to 2027 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

New York, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mouthwash Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Mouthwash Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product, Application, Disease, and Geography,” the Mouthwash Market is projected to reach US$ 9,272.13 million by 2027 from 5,980.35 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2020–2027. The adverse effects associated to excessive utilization of mouthwash restrains the growth of the market.

Mouthwash Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Colgate-Palmolive Company; Procter & Gamble; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Unilever; Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.; The Himalaya Drug Company; Lion Corporation; AMWAY; Church & Dwight; Inc. and SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories are among the key companies operating in the mouthwash market. Leading players are focusing on the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of other companies for tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In January 2020, Colgate-Palmolive Company announced that it has agreed to acquire Hello Products LLC (“Hello”), one of the fastest-growing, premium oral care brands in the United States, a portfolio company of Tenth Avenue Holdings, a New York City based private, diversified holding company.

In November2020, Unilever announced the launch of its mouthwash formulation in India, which, it claims, will reduce 99.9 per cent of coronavirus after 30 seconds of rinsing. This technology will be brought to India by Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Unilever's arm, in Pepsodent Germicheck Mouth Rinse Liquid, which will be launched in India in December 2020.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the mouthwash market in 2019. Increasing prevalence of dental conditions, aging population, increasing number product awareness as well as introductions are projected to accelerate the growth of the mouthwash market. In North America, the US holds a significant share of the mouthwash market. The growth of the market in the country is primarily driven by increasing awareness about benefits offered by mouthwashes and increasing prevalence of dental conditions. For instance, according to a study published by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2019, an estimated 31.6% of the Americans in age group 20-44 years had untreated dental carries during 2013-2016.

Based on product type, the mouthwash market is segmented into cosmetics, fluoride, antiseptic, and oral. In 2019, cosmetic segment accounted for the highest share of the market. Growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of mouthwashes for cosmetic purpose such as bad breath and teeth whitening. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of oral conditions coupled with increasing disposable incomes are also anticipated to drive the growth of cosmetics segment.

Based on flavor, the mouthwash market is segmented into active salt, mint fresh tea, natural lemon, herbs, fruit and gums. The mint fresh tea segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Based on indication, the mouthwash market is segmented into mouth ulcers, aphthous ulcers, post oral surgery, oral lesions, Periodontitis , gingivitis, receding gums, frequent dry mouth, chronic bad breath, toothache. The chronic bad breath segment led the market in 2019 with a share of 21.95%. Moreover, the segment is expected to retain its highest share during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the mouthwash market is segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, online stores, hospital pharmacies, independent pharmacies and independent grocery stores. The hypermarket segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. On the basis of end user, the mouthwash market is segmented into adults and kids. The adults segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

Most marketed mouth rinses contain alcohol, specifically ethanol, which can cause an initial burning sensation, unpleasant taste, and bouts of dryness in the mouth. If an individual suffers from burning mouth syndrome or other oral irritations, the user may want to select an alcohol-free mouthwash to keep from aggravating the condition, which can occur using an alcohol-containing mouthwash. Further, people experiencing xerostomia (dry mouth), low saliva flow due to specific medicinal side effects, radiation therapies, or systemic diseases, such as Sjogren's syndrome or diabetes can use alcohol-free mouthwashes. Also, the alcohol-free mouthwash is particularly beneficial for people who have a history of alcohol abuse.

Besides, studies conducted by BioMed Research International prove that alcohol-free mouthwashes have a better effect on the gloss, color, hardness, and wear of tooth composite restorations compared to mouthwashes that contain alcohol. Further, Colgate launched an alcohol-free mouthwash under its Chlorohex medicated mouthwash brand. Moreover, in 2015 Dabur International, one of the most trusted and recognized personal and healthcare companies globally, launched its new alcohol-free Dabur Miswak Mouthwash containing natural ingredients to ensure healthy teeth gums. Adopting alcohol-free mouthwash is likely to be a prevalent trend in the market over the coming years.

Mouthwash Market: Segmental Overview

Based on flavour, the mouthwash market is segmented into segmented into active salt, mint fresh tea, natural lemon, herbs, fruit and gums. The mint fresh tea segment is expected to hold a larger share of the market in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Mint mouthwash comprises mint and other breathe freshening components in mouthwash. Majority of the market players such as Colgate, Sensodyne, and Listerine among others offer wide variety of mint mouthwash across the globe. Further, Venture Life Group plc launched UltraDEX mint mouthwash that includes active ingredients to deal with dental plaque and cavities. Moreover, the product also provides whitening variations as well as mouth fresheners to prevent bad breath. In 2018, the company extended its sales and distribution network in UK due to positive response. In addition, the company also witnessed growth in adoption of mint mouthwash in UK by 46% during July 2017 to June 2018. This substantial demand for mint mouthwash is expected to have positive impact on the segment growth.













