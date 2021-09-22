Outlook on the Electric Toothbrush Global Market to 2026 - Awareness of Oral Hygiene is Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Toothbrush Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Bristle, Head Movement, End-user and Geography - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electric Toothbrush Market is estimated to be worth USD 750.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,013.7 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The prevalence of oral diseases and growing oral hygiene awareness are major factors propelling the electric toothbrush market growth. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of electric toothbrushes among the geriatric population and mentally disabled patients is expected to fuel the adaption of electric toothbrushes. In addition, premium applications such as whitening of teeth, gum massage, etc., have increased the demand for electric toothbrushes. However, high cost and bristle change every 5 to 6 months have hindered the market growth. In addition, stringent government regulations have hampered market growth.



Technological advancements in electric toothbrushes are anticipated to provide lucrative growth of the market in the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

The Global Electric Toothbrush Market is segmented based on Product Type, Bristle, Head Movement, End-user, and Geography.

By Product Type, the market is classified as battery and rechargeable. Amongst the two, the rechargeable segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Bristle, the market is classified as Soft Bristle and Manometer Bristle. Amongst all, the Soft Bristle segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Head Movement, the market is classified as sonic and rotation. Amongst the two, the rotation segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By End-user, the market is classified as adults, children, geriatric. Amongst all, the adults segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Geography, Europe is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Xiaomi Mi launched Electric Toothbrush T100 with 30-Day Battery Life in India. - 9th June 2021 Oral-B launched iO electric toothbrush with seven brushing modes. - 1st July 2020

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Procter & Gamble Company, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V, FOREO, Den-Mat Holdings, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Awareness of Oral Hygiene

4.1.2 Increasing Geriatric and Physical Challenged People

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Product and Maintenance Cost

4.2.2 Stringent Government Regulation

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Emerging Smart Electronic Toothbrush with Premium Features

4.3.2 Acquisition and Partnerships between Top Players to Expand Market Presence

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Cut-Throat Competitive Market

4.4.2 Continuous Introduction of New Products

4.4.3 Slow Adaption of Electric Toothbrush in Developing Countries

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Battery

6.3 Rechargeable



7 Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By Blister

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Soft Bristle

7.3 Manometer Bristle



8 Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By Head Movement

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Sonic

8.3 Rotation



9 Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By End-Users

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Child

9.3 Adult

9.4 Geriatric



10 Global Electric Toothbrush Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 South America

10.3.1 Brazil

10.3.2 Argentina

10.3.3 Chile

10.3.4 Colombia

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 UK

10.4.2 France

10.4.3 Germany

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.5 Spain

10.4.6 Netherlands

10.4.7 Sweden

10.4.8 Russia

10.4.9 Rest of Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 India

10.5.4 Indonesia

10.5.5 Malaysia

10.5.6 South Korea

10.5.7 Australia

10.5.8 Sri Lanka

10.5.9 Thailand

10.5.10 Rest of APAC

10.6 Middle-East and Africa

10.6.1 Qatar

10.6.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3 South Africa

10.6.4 United Arab Emirates



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Lixil Group

12.2 Baby Buddy

12.3 Bursten- und Pinseltechnik DN GmbH

12.4 Colgate-Palmolive Company

12.5 Den-Mat Holdings

12.6 Dr. Fresh LLC

12.7 FOREO

12.8 GABA GmbH

12.9 Hansgrohe SE

12.10 Johnson & Johnson

12.11 JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd.

12.12 Kohler Co

12.13 Koninklijke Philips N.V

12.14 Lion Corporation

12.15 Quip NYC Inc

12.16 Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd.

12.17 The Procter & Gamble Company

12.18 Water Pik Inc.

12.19 WaterPik, Inc.

12.20 Xiaomi Inc.



13 Appendix

