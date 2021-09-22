MEDIA ALERT: Blockchain Investing Conference CoinAgenda Europe Gathers in Monaco September 27-29, 2021

MONACO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - WHAT: CoinAgenda, the leading global conference series connecting investors and funds with the top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. Since 2014, thought leaders from around the world have come to CoinAgenda events internationally to offer unique and exclusive insights at CoinAgenda on trends in crypto-economics, investing and regulation. This year, CoinAgenda will be in Monaco bringing together blockchain developers, entrepreneurs, business leaders and enthusiasts.





WHO: Leading blockchain investors, entrepreneurs and advisors, including Exec Chairman at DLTx ASA, James Haft; Santiago Roel Santos, CryptoPunk #9159 & ex-ParaFi Capital; Evan Luthra, founder of Incubator Fund StartupStudio.online; Dean Thomas, Head of Institutional Capital at Polygon; Christoph Ebell, founder of Arcade Digital, Secretary General of the European Association for Modular High-Performance Computing in Brussels; James Dougall, Founding Partner at Blufolio AG; Michael Gord,Co-Founder and CEO at GDA Group; Brad Yasar, CEO at EQIFI; Emin Henri Mahrt, Founder at Cryptocurrency OÜ; Dr. Anish Mohammed, Co Founder & CTO at Panther Protocol; David Orban, Managing Advisor at Beyond Enterprizes; Andy Christen, co-founder of Liti Capital; Alex Puig, CTO & Co-founder at Caelum Labs; Kamil Przeorski CEO at Experty.io; Yani Malahov, Founder at Aeternity, Marc Blinder, Co-Founder and CEO at AIKON; Boris Pikalov co-founder at STObox; Kyle Wang, Partner at Valhalla Capital; Suvi Rinkinen, Partner at Starter Capital; Eloisa Marchesoni, European N.1 Tokenomics expert; Martin Repetto, Founder at Blackpony Ventures SL; Gary Collins, Co-founder of Blockperks; Garrett Minks, CTO at Rair Technologies Inc; Oleg Ivanov, Cofounder at Berezka DAO; Andrey Yanyuk, CEO of Tempo Storm; Benson Oak Ventures; and H3RO3s.





WHEN: September 27-29, full agenda available here.





WHERE:

Le Méridien Beach Plaza

22 Avenue Princesse Grace, 98000 Monte Carlo, Monaco

Phone: +377 93 30 98 80





RSVP: Attendance is limited to media and approved investors. For information, please visit https://coinagenda.com.



