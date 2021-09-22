Thirdera Buys APPOXIO, Launches Thirdera Digital (3D)

LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thirdera , the world’s largest pure-play ServiceNow partner has acquired APPOXIO , a top UX/UI design agency focused on ServiceNow. The financial terms have not been released. In related news, Thirdera announces the launch of a new business unit – Thirdera Digital (3D) – to help companies redefine their experiences within ServiceNow.



ServiceNow is the foundation upon which an enterprise can connect its people, functions and systems. Its purpose is to optimize processes, catalyze innovation and enhance access to information. Crucial to this objective is the ability to work naturally within ServiceNow; the user interface must be elegant, personalized, intuitive and engaging.

This is APPOXIO’s area of expertise and why they are the perfect foundation for Thirdera’s new business unit, 3D. Based in Calgary, the firm is a ServiceNow Premier Partner with a dedicated focus on UX/UI design, portal development, custom applications and integrations. The company was started in 2018 by Frank Schuster, a former ServiceNow employee, and found its niche by merging the worlds of UX/UI design with leading ServiceNow architecture and development experience to form an unparalleled service offering. APPOXIO will bolster Thirdera’s existing ServiceNow UI/UX capabilities with their deep skills and expert knowledge in ServiceNow, digital, design, content and people-focused experiences and solutions.

“As part of Thirdera, 3D will break new ground in user experience design by focusing on the synthesis between humans and technology,” said Jason Wojahn, CEO of Thirdera. “This synthesis is the foundation of the modern digital enterprise and drives significant return on investment by providing experiences that are more intuitive and efficient, and increase adoption, engagement and ultimately satisfaction. With ServiceNow as the hub, 3D will help clients reimagine, elevate and connect people and ideas.”

The 3D approach to the market will be unique. Using its exclusive insights and methodologies, 3D will rapidly design, prototype and measure new frictionless experiences on ServiceNow. Users will modernize and improve their existing workflows that drive engagement and increase value to customers, employees and communities. Most importantly, 3D solutions are “Built on ServiceNow,” meaning 3D’s solutions will scale with users and the ServiceNow platform through every major release, eliminating the need to maintain additional external code or software and manage one-off solutions.

APPOXIO has approximately 40 employees, all of whom are joining Thirdera, and Thirdera will maintain the APPOXIO offices in Calgary, with plans to further expand its presence and capabilities in the region. APPOXIO founder Frank Schuster will become the Senior Vice President of 3D, reporting to CEO Jason Wojahn.

“Behind every great ServiceNow user experience is a great workflow and technology platform,” said Schuster. “APPOXIO will help Thirdera pioneer better connections of people, functions and systems across the enterprise using our digital skills and design expertise. We couldn’t be more excited to join the Thirdera team.”

About Thirdera

Thirdera is an Elite-level ServiceNow partner. The firm enables mid-market and enterprise customers to leverage the full power of ServiceNow through complete, workflow-enabled services. Their approach speeds customer outcomes, reduces work, reduces complexity, and brings legacy IT investments a new life as an integral part of end-to-end workflow services. With employees in North America, Latin America, Australia, and India, Thirdera serves both public and private sectors, including financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, and energy. To be notified of more updates, visit www.thirdera.com .