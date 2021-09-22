Sabal Closes $20.68 Million Loan for Multifamily Property in Farmers Branch, Texas

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabal Capital Partners, a diversified financial services firm specializing in commercial real estate, lending and investing, today announced it closed a $20.68 million loan for the Cooks Creek Apartment Homes community in Farmers Branch, Texas. The Freddie Mac Optigo® Conventional multifamily loan was provided for the refinance of the property.



Cooks Creek Apartment Homes is a garden style apartment community comprising 255 rental units. Located within the Carrollton/Addison/Coppell submarket of Dallas, the community is ideally situated approximately 25 minutes by car from downtown Dallas. Residents benefit from the community’s access to transportation infrastructure, including Dallas’ robust freeway system, as well as from the property’s proximity to urban amenities, retail options, and significant employment opportunities.

“This transaction showcases Sabal’s ability to provide Agency refinance solutions to multifamily owners of core properties,” says Pat Jackson, founder and CEO of Sabal. “This is one of many debt offerings within Sabal’s suite of solutions designed to meet most multifamily finance needs.”

Sabal Capital Partners is a licensed Freddie Mac Optigo® Conventional Mortgage lender. Freddie Mac Optigo® core multifamily loan products offered by Sabal include Fixed-Rate, Float-to-Fixed and Floating-Rate debt solutions.

Explore details and eligibility for Sabal’s Freddie Mac Optigo® loans, as well as Sabal’s complete suite of multifamily and commercial real estate debt offerings, at www.sabal.com.

About Sabal Capital Partners, LLC

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Sabal Capital Partners, LLC and its commercial real estate lending and servicing subsidiaries and affiliates have originated over $4 billion nationally through their highly specialized wholesale lending platform. Sabal strives to keep clients and investors ahead of the curve, representing a corporate philosophy based upon the core practices of innovation, partnership, commitment to excellence and entrepreneurship. Sabal’s dedication to advancing the financial services industry has led to the development of SNAP™, a platform designed to optimize the lending and investment processes and enable a highly efficient interaction between Sabal and its client and investor base. Sabal is a nationally rated Commercial Primary Servicer and Commercial Special Servicer by Morningstar with a CS2 ranking, an S&P Global rated Commercial Mortgage Loan Special Servicer with an average ranking, as well as a Fitch rated CMBS Primary Servicer with a CPS2- ranking and CMBS Special Servicer with a CSS3+ ranking. For more information, visit www.sabal.com.