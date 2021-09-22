Jubilant Radiopharma Announces Eckert & Ziegler's GalliaPharm® Approved for Use With NETSPOT in Canada

BERLIN and YARDLEY, Pa., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 30, 2021, Health Canada approved Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma's GalliaPharm® Ge68/Ga-68 generator for use with Advance Accelerator Systems' NETSpot kit used for the localization of somatostatin receptor positive neuroendocrine tumors (NET) in adult patients using Positron Emission Tomography (PET).

"NETSPOT® is the only registered Ga-68 based radiopharmaceutical in Canada," explained Dr. Harald Hasselmann, Eckert & Ziegler Executive Director and responsible for the Medical segment. "Therefore, after the successful approval of GalliaPharm® by Health Canada in 2020, this marks another important milestone for making such diagnostics broadly available to nuclear medicine practices and clinics in Canada together with our partners from Jubilant Radiopharma™."

"As the exclusive distribution partner of the GalliaPharm® generator in Canada, we are very pleased to provide state-of-the-art diagnostic services to more Canadian patients suffering from cancer, while also helping healthcare professionals realize the value of new and novel nuclear medicine products," stated Sergio Calvo, President of Jubilant's Radiopharmaceuticals Division.

GalliaPharm® is available with the following activities: 740 MBq, 1110 MBq, 1480 MBq and 1850 MBq (20 mCi, 30 mCi, 40 mCi, 50 mCi). It is registered as a medicinal product in 17 European countries and Canada. Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma GmbH is also a holder of a Type II Drug Master File (#28741) in the USA.

According to CNETS, with approximately 12,000-15,0001 Canadians living with NETs, this form of cancer has gone from being once rare to one of the fastest-growing classes of cancer worldwide.

1CNETS - Canadian Neuroendocrine Tumor Society



About Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma GmbH

Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG and part of Eckert & Ziegler's Medical business segment. The company is specialized in the field of nuclear medicine and molecular imaging, providing radiopharmaceuticals and radiochemicals for diagnosis, treatment and research purposes. With the GalliaPharm® Ge-68/Ga-68 generator and Yttriga, sterile Yttrium-90 chloride solution, Radiopharma GmbH provides two core pharmaceutical products for diagnosis and therapy.

About Jubilant Pharma Limited

Jubilant Pharma Limited (JPL), a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova Limited, is an integrated global Pharmaceutical company engaged in manufacturing and supply of Radiopharmaceuticals, with a network of 48 radiopharmacies in the US, Allergy Therapy Products, Contract Manufacturing of Sterile Injectables and Non-sterile products, APIs and Solid Dosage Formulations through six manufacturing facilities that produce for regulated markets including; USA, Canada, Europe and other geographies. The Company has a team of more than 5,000 multicultural people worldwide and is committed to delivering value to its customers spread across over 75 countries. It is well recognized as a 'Partner of Choice' by leading pharmaceutical companies globally.

About Jubilant RadiopharmaTM

Jubilant Radiopharma, a business division of Jubilant Pharma Ltd., is an industry-leading radiopharmaceutical business focused on developing, manufacturing, commercializing and distributing high quality and sustainable diagnostic and therapeutic agents for the sole purpose of "Improving Lives Through Nuclear Medicine" on a global scale. The company is the market leader in North America for I-131 products (diagnosis and treatment of thyroid disorder and cancer), MAA (lung perfusion imaging), DTPA (renal, Brain imaging) and MDP (bone imaging), and also markets other products such as Sestamibi (myocardial perfusion imaging), Gluceptate (brain and renal imaging), and Rubidium-82 Generator (PET Cardiology).

