ORYZON to Present New Clinical Data and Corporate Updates at International Conferences in September and October

International Conference on Autism ICA-2021

BIO-Spain 2021

34th European College Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) congress 2021

21st Sachs Annual Biotech in Europe Forum 2021

37th Congress of the European Committe for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis. ECTRIMS 2021

2021 Virtual Kabuki Syndrome Foundation Annual Conference

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that it will present new clinical data and attend several renowned international conferences in September and October.

Oryzon will present preliminary data from the ongoing collaboration with INGEMM in Phelan McDermid Syndrome (PMS) at the International Conference on Autism, ICA-2021, which will be held on September 23-24. The communication entitled "Phenotype and Psychometric Characterization of Phelan McDermid Syndrome Patients" will be presented by Dr. Carlos Buesa, Oryzon’s CEO. PMS patients are being characterized to guide the preparation of a possible future precision medicine clinical trial in PMS with vafidemstat, Oryzon’s LSD1 inhibitor in development for CNS disorders, currently in Phase IIb trials in borderline personality disorder (BPD) and schizophrenia.

Executive directors of the company will attend the BIO Spain 2021 event, which will take place September 27-October 1. The company will moderate a KOL panel discussion on precision medicine therapeutic approaches for CNS disorders and the potential of LSD1 inhibitors like vafidemstat. This panel, entitled “Time for HOPE? Precision Medicine in Modern Psychiatry and Neurodevelopmental disorders”, will take place on September 30 at 12:15-13:00 h CET, and will be chaired by Dr. Tamara Maes, Oryzon’s VicePresident, with the participation of Dr. Josep Antoni Ramos Quiroga, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at Hospital Universitari Vall d’Hebron, Barcelona, Spain; Dr. Julian Nevado, Head of Structural and Functional Genomics at INGEMM, Hospital Universitario La Paz, Madrid, Spain; Dr. Jaqueline Harris, Assistant Professor of Neurology, Genetics, and Pediatrics at Kennedy Krieger Institute, Johns Hopkins Medical Institution, USA; and Dr. Ángel Alonso, Principal Investigator at Genomic Medicine Unit, Navarrabiomed, Pamplona, Spain. For more info about this event, please visit: https://www.biospain2021.org/

Dr. Michael Ropacki, Oryzon’s CMO for CNS, will present an e-poster entitled “PORTICO – Phase IIb trial evaluating vafidemstat, an epigenetic therapeutic approach, for the treatment of Borderline Personality Disorder” discussing the design of the ongoing Phase IIb PORTICO trial that is exploring vafidemstat for the treatment of BPD at the 34th European College Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) congress 2021, which will take place on October 2-5. For more info on this event, please visit: https://www.ecnp.eu/Congress2021/ECNPcongress

Dr. Buesa will also participate at the Sachs 21st Annual Biotech in Europe Forum, where he will provide a corporate update. This event will be held virtually on October 7-8. Dr Buesa will also participate in a panel entitled “NextGen Neuroscience: Tackling Neuroinflammation & Degeneration Panel”. For more info about this event, please visit: https://www.sachsforum.com/21bef-about.html

The company will present data from vafidemstat’s pilot Phase IIa trial SATEEN at the 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis, ECTRIMS-2021, which will be held on October 13-15. This clinical update will be presented in an e-poster entitled “Safety And Efficacy Data From Sateen Trial In Multiple Sclerosis”, available through the on-demand virtual congress platform. SATEEN was a small scale, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group, dose-finding trial that evaluated the safety and tolerability of vafidemstat in patients with Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis (RRMS) and Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (SPMS). In accordance with the embargo terms and conditions for presentation at ECTRIMS-2021, data will be released on the same day as the communication, October 13. For more info about this event, please visit: https://www.ectrims-congress.eu/2021.html

Finally, Oryzon will attend the Kabuki Syndrome Foundation annual conference, which will be held on October 22-23. This event brings together patient families from around the world, researchers, clinicians, and biotechnology firms working on Kabuki Syndrome (KS) like Oryzon. As part of our pioneering precision medicine approach in CNS, Oryzon is preparing a new Phase Ib/II clinical trial with vafidemstat in KS patients called HOPE and will present some preliminary details on an oral presentation on Saturday, October 23 at 2:30 pm EST entitled “Vafidemstat, a possible thereaputic option in Kabuki syndrome”. For more info about this event, please visit: https://www.kabukisyndromefoundation.org/conferences

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European champion in Epigenetics. Oryzon has one of the strongest portfolios in the field. Oryzon’s LSD1 program has rendered two compounds, vafidemstat and iadademstat, in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, Oryzon has ongoing programs for developing inhibitors against other epigenetic targets. Oryzon has a strong technological platform for biomarker identification and performs biomarker and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurological diseases. Oryzon has offices in Spain and the United States. Oryzon is one of the most liquid biotech stocks in Europe with +90 M shares negotiated in 2020 (ORY:SM / ORY.MC / ORYZF US OTC mkt). For more information, visit www.oryzon.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains, or may contain, forward-looking information and statements about Oryzon, including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar expressions. Although Oryzon believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Oryzon shares are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Oryzon that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the documents sent by Oryzon to the Spanish Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), which are accessible to the public. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and have not been reviewed by the auditors of Oryzon. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to Oryzon or any of its members, directors, officers, employees or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to Oryzon on the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Oryzon does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Oryzon’s securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of Oryzon’s securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from Oryzon or the selling security holder, as applicable, that will contain detailed information about Oryzon and management, as well as financial statements.