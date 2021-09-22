States Proclaim October As Civics Awareness Month

ERIE, Pa., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Governors from five states have signaled a determination to bring civics to the forefront of education in their schools by designating October as Civics Awareness Month.



Initiated by Dean Graziano, VP of Education at izzit.org® , the online educator resource, proclamations have been activated in New Hampshire, Texas, Georgia, Missouri, and Arkansas. The proclamations acknowledge the importance of civics education and set aside October for the study of U.S. history, government systems, political processes, citizenship, and civic duty.

“Scores on civics testing are not good in the U.S. It is our hope that Civics Awareness Month will help galvanize the Department of Education in each state to emphasize civics education in middle and high schools,” said Graziano. “We expect other states will join us in making civics education a priority.”

The Missouri proclamation, which is similar for each state, reads:

WHEREAS, Student knowledge of civics is imperative to know what government is, how it works, the principles upon which it was founded, how it affects your life, and how one can influence or change it; and

WHEREAS, Study of the history, workings, influence, organization, and evolution of U.S. political thought, governmental systems, and political processes is the very core of citizenship and civic duty; and

WHEREAS, the importance of civics awareness in Missouri, is to inform students of the true American experiment: our system of limited government and its checks and balances were designed to promote self-government; and

WHEREAS, Missouri remains committed to have students be knowledgeable of the key points of U.S history and civics; and

WHEREAS, it is important to embolden all Missouri students, educators, and parents/guardians to participate fully with civics awareness.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Michael L. Parson, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF MISSOURI, do hereby proclaim October 2021, to be Civics Awareness Month in Missouri.

Graziano, who petitioned the states to take a stronger interest in students’ civics education, hopes teachers, homeschoolers, parents, grandparents, and group leaders will plan lessons, activities and even start talking around the dinner table about U.S. history, local and national government, citizenship and civic duty during the month of October.

“According to the National Association of State Boards of Education, the more teens are exposed to a strong civics education, the more likely they will be engaged in community service and vote in elections,” said Graziano. “We need future generations to be informed, engaged and voting for our government to survive.”

Graziano also said izzit.org will be celebrating Civics Awareness Month with several new product announcements, including video-focused series and teaching units, Teacher Guides with civics lesson plans and Professional Development opportunities.

