Springtide Child Development Welcomes New Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Springtide Child Development is pleased to announce Jennifer Gilchrist as Chief Operating Officer. Gilchrist will lead the operations department as Springtide continues to expand into new territories. Gilchrist has an extensive background in scaling value-based care startups and leading operation teams during periods of high growth.

Springtide provides holistic, evidence-based care to children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder through offering a range of services tailored to each child's needs in one location. These therapies include applied behavioral analysis, speech therapy and occupational therapy. Springtide embraces a comprehensive approach to support clients and their families through their journey with autism -- from initial evaluation, to working with insurance companies, to the ongoing care and post-intervention support. Springtide integrates proprietary technology into the delivery of therapy to improve the quality of care and to measure the client's progress.

Gilchrist joins Springtide following nearly seven years at Landmark Health. She was one of the initial 100 employees at Landmark and the first field operator for the company. Landmark scaled to more than 1,500 employees and was recently acquired by Optum Care Solutions, a fortune-five company.

During her tenure, Gilchrist supported 14 health plan clients across four regional markets that consisted of more than 600 FTE's. Prior to Landmark, Gilchrist led the operations and expansion efforts at the Center for Diagnostic Imaging and Insight Imaging.

"I believe my professional and personal experience will allow me to bring unique and valuable insights to the Springtide team," commented Gilchrist. "My professional experience in start-up scaling and management along with a focus on value-based care is a perfect match for Springtide and their growth plans and mission. As a parent to an autistic child, I know personally what it is like to struggle with the care and manage the worry associated with raising a child with autism. I'm thrilled I found an organization whose mission is to positively change outcomes and experiences for other families. Through measurement, efficiency, and personal passion from the top down, Springtide is poised to change autism care moving forward."

"Jenn brings a personal passion and business perspective for autism care that will contribute to the already strong team we have assembled," commented Jia Jia Ye, Co-Founder and CEO, Springtide. "At Landmark, Jenn demonstrated incredible professional talent that will be critical for Springtide as we grow. Jenn has vast experience and success in the early stages of a startup in the value-based care industry. She not only was recognized as a highly successful leader internally with employees, but the product her team turned out assisted with rapid growth across the organization. Jenn's experience is almost custom-made for a unique and agile leadership role at Springtide."

About Springtide

Springtide is an interdisciplinary multi-site practice treating children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and developmental delays. Springtide's mission is to be the partner families turn to for holistic and evidence-based autism care, delivering a transformative approach to each family's unique journey. Springtide currently supports children ages 2 through 18, and has clinics in Trumbull, CT; Ridgefield, CT; West Hartford, CT; and Dedham, MA.

