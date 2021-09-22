Exterro Adds e-Discovery Industry Veteran Clay Cocalis to Spearhead Rapidly Growing Business Unit Responsible for Document Review

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro Inc. – the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations – today announced it has expanded its business unit in charge of Exterro Review, with the addition of Clay Cocalis as Senior Vice President, Review Software. Mr. Cocalis’ newly minted position at the company represents the significant investment Exterro is placing in Exterro Review. In conjunction with the strategic hire, the company is announcing that it has revamped and optimized Exterro Review to make it more scalable and affordable for the entire legal ecosystem, including legal service providers, law firms and corporate clients.



“I’m incredibly excited to welcome Clay to Exterro. He is a distinguished leader within the e-discovery market with impressive experience growing world-class business operations within the industry, deep knowledge of technology integration, and the overall service market,” said Exterro Founder and CEO Bobby Balachandran. “Recent advancements in Exterro’s Review platform now offer managed services providers, law firms and corporate legal departments a more collaborative, affordable, secure, and faster way to manage discovery across multiple clients and multiple matters. Simply put, Exterro Review is the most comprehensive product in the e-discovery toolbox for the entire legal ecosystem.”

Available as a stand-alone document review solution or as part of the broader Exterro Orchestrated E-Discovery Suite, the Exterro Review module features some of the most advanced AI and machine learning capabilities in the market, including neural machine translation, smart labeling, and entity recognition. Exterro Review’s auto-scalable architecture allows it to orchestrate and automate the entire document review process, significantly reducing the time and cost of review while eliminating risks associated with manual intervention required in other tools. Exterro Review’s use of AI allows clients to better analyze datasets by automatically detecting patterns and anomalies. It is suitable for all review use cases (i.e., discovery, breach review, DSAR, FOIA, investigations, etc.) from first-pass review to the most complex multi-year, multifaceted and multi-layered review projects, including second requests.

The complete Exterro e-discovery suite complements document review by delivering capabilities across the entire e-discovery process, including Legal Hold, In-Place Preservation, Comprehensive Interview, AI-driven ECA, Collection, Processing, AI-driven Smart Labeling, Production, Legal Project Management, and more. For additional details about the Exterro Review platform and Exterro’s e-discovery suite, please visit here.

“I’m thrilled to be spearheading the global business unit managing the Exterro Review platform, which is poised for unprecedented growth over the next few years, as it offers a unified solution that can orchestrate the work between in house practitioners, service providers and outside counsel,” said Clay Cocalis, Senior Vice President, Review Software. “With our enhanced Exterro Review platform, we can offer an auto-scalable solution that can reduce costs and provide better visibility into the collection of ESI, while also minimizing security risks.”

Mr. Cocalis brings more than 25 years of sales management expertise in building and leading high-performing sales organizations within the legal services, financial services and information services industries to Exterro. Prior to joining Exterro, Clay served as the Chief Revenue Officer for Morae Global and as Executive Vice President of Sales at Epiq (formerly DTI), where he successfully drove revenue for its e-discovery business unit from $140m to over $550m annually while also unifying two of the industry’s largest e-discovery sales organizations.

About Exterro

Exterro empowers legal teams to proactively and defensibly manage their Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (Legal GRC) requirements. Our Legal GRC software is the only comprehensive platform that automates the complex interconnections of privacy, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, compliance and information governance. Thousands of legal teams around the world in corporations, law firms, government and law enforcement agencies trust our integrated Legal GRC platform to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visit exterro.com.

