American Oncology Network & Sarah Cannon Research Institute Expand Cancer Research Collaboration with Addition of Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute

Fort Myers, Fla. & Nashville, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) and Sarah Cannon Research Institute announced today the addition of AON partner practice Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute (Genesis), as a strategic research site. Hematology/Oncology Clinic in Baton Rouge, La., Messino Cancer Centers in Asheville, N.C., and Zangmeister Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio, all partner practices of AON, are also strategic research sites under this partnership, which brings greater access to cutting-edge therapies through clinical trials for patients.

For close to 30 years, Genesis has been participating in clinical trials. This new partnership with Sarah Cannon Research Institute will provide patients access to an expanded menu of clinical trials and advanced therapies. Genesis Medical Oncologists serving patients in Hot Springs are Dr. Timothy Webb, Dr. Robert T. Muldoon, Dr. Stephen “Fred” Divers, Dr. Lynn Cleveland and Dr. Lingyi Chen.

“The physicians at Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute are committed to delivering advanced treatment options for the best possible outcomes for their patients,” said AON CEO Todd Schonherz. “By partnering with Sarah Cannon Research Institute, we are combining our exceptional local physician expertise with internationally-recognized teams and research to improve care and match patients with potentially life-saving treatments while staying within the comfort and familiarity of their oncologist’s office.”

AON Vice President of Clinical Research Katie Goodman added, “In the world of oncology, clinical research is a major force in the advancement of treatments for different cancers. Clinical trials also help us improve the quality of life for patients during and after treatment.”

AON is currently comprised of an expanding network of partner practices across 17 states. AON practices offer in-house laboratory, pathology and oral pharmacy services all under one roof so that patients can receive the care they need in one location. Research has shown that having easy and convenient access to expert physician care and a comprehensive range of treatments and support services close to home is vital to a patient’s well-being. By collaborating with Sarah Cannon Research Institute, which is a global leader in offering community-based clinical trials, AON is providing opportunities for patients to participate in cutting-edge cancer research, while reducing the need to drive long distances or travel out of state for care.

Sarah Cannon Research Institute pioneered the first community-based oncology drug development program in the United States and has grown to become a global leader in early phase research, conducting more than 500 first-in-human studies to date. Through its efforts to advance therapies for patients, Sarah Cannon Research Institute has been a clinical trial leader in the majority of approved cancer therapies over the last decade.

“Through our partnership with AON, we are furthering our mission to bring cutting-edge therapies into the community so patients can stay close to home while accessing the treatment options they need,” said Howard A. “Skip” Burris, III, MD, President of Clinical Operations and Chief Medical Officer at Sarah Cannon. “We look forward to working together with the experts at Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute to offer clinical trials for people facing cancer in Hot Springs.”

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network currently represents 102 physicians and 75 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 17 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute: (SarahCannon.com)

Sarah Cannon Research Institute is the research arm of HCA Healthcare’s Cancer Institute, Sarah Cannon. Focused on advancing therapies for patients, it is one of the world’s leading clinical research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials throughout the United States and United Kingdom. A leader in drug development, Sarah Cannon has led more than 500 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception in 1993, and has been a clinical trial leader in the majority of approved cancer therapies over the last 10 years. Additionally, Sarah Cannon offers management, regulatory, and other research support services for drug development and industry sponsors as well as strategic investigator sites through its contract research organization (CRO), Sarah Cannon Development Innovations.

