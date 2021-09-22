Tone’s ReliaTel 6.2.0 Boosts UC Service Levels with Broader Management of VMWare, SNMP, LDAP and More

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tone Software Corporation, a leading provider of unified communications and collaboration (UCC) monitoring and management software for advanced collaboration ecosystems today announced the ReliaTel UC Service Assurance Solution release 6.2.0. The new release delivers broader capabilities to manage VMWare virtual environments, instant monitoring of new devices via SNMP, authentication of ReliaTel users via LDAP, as well as additional Dashboard and alarming enhancements designed to increase flexibility and reduce UC administrative workloads.



Today’s communications environments evolve rapidly, requiring UC teams to be increasingly nimble. The ReliaTel 6.2.0 release directly addresses this challenge with key enhancements that simplify the ongoing management of the constantly changing UC landscape. With more flexibility to manage virtual servers, rapid on-boarding of new devices and easy user management via LDAP, ReliaTel 6.2.0 empowers UC teams and Service Providers to immediately adapt to changes and ensure quality and service levels across both existing assets and newly added devices.

ReliaTel 6.2.0 Release Highlights Include:

Monitoring VMWare ESXi™ Servers – ReliaTel proactively monitors guest virtual machines hosted on ESXi™ servers and displays the resources and metrics of each guest virtual machine in dynamic Dashboards. Alarms are generated when metrics exceed specified thresholds or when faults occur, providing highly granular real-time management of VM environments.





Authenticating ReliaTel Users Through LDAP – Administrators can reduce their workload by using LDAP to authenticate and authorize ReliaTel users, eliminating the need for additional administrative work to create ReliaTel user accounts, passwords, and permissions.





Expanded SNMP Monitoring Capabilities – Incorporating new devices into ReliaTel management is easier than ever through release 6.2.0 tools and processes that quickly implement monitoring for new SNMP-capable assets. The convenient facility enables UC teams and Service Providers to immediately apply service level management across changes to the environment that may impact UC service levels.



ReliaTel 6.2.0 Available Immediately

ReliaTel 6.2.0 includes numerous additional enhancements to many product areas including dashboard metrics, alarm behavior, device discovery, Knowledgebase, managing SYSLOG messages, administration and more. For complete details, View the ReliaTel 6.2.0 What’s New PDF > .

The enhanced 6.2.0 release is available immediately and is included in the maintenance program for current customers. For further information on ReliaTel management capabilities, visit the Tone website at: www.tonesoft.com or contact Tone at info@tonesoft.com.

About Tone Software

Tone Software Corporation is a global provider of comprehensive monitoring and management solutions for advanced communications and collaboration ecosystems. Tone’s ReliaTel provides managed service providers (MSPs), UC as a Service providers (UCaaS), value added resellers (VARs), and enterprises with a unified approach for managing and monitoring their entire communications and collaboration environment, supporting the industry’s leading devices, networks, and applications from multiple vendors on multiple platforms. By unifying multi-vendor UC and collaboration management in one solution, ReliaTel provides the ideal platform for organizations to cost effectively manage the quality, capacity, and service levels of the critical communications and collaboration systems that drive their business. For more information, visit www.tonesoft.com.

