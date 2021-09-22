EmiSwap Receives Grant from NEAR Foundation to Build on its Cross-Chain Protocol

San Francisco, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - EmiSwap (https://emiswap.com), the first, community-governed decentralized exchange (DEX) to provide high rewards for liquidity providers (LPs), has received a grant from decentralized application platform NEAR Foundation. The grant will enable the DEX to start building projects on the NEAR Protocol, allowing EmiSwap to make use of the protocol’s state-of-the-art technology that deploys a powerful cross-chain AMM DEX.

The cross-chain AMM DEX will ensure lightning-fast transactions, enhanced security, interoperability and a high staking yield. EmiSwap’s integration with the NEAR protocol will also ensure $ESW governance tokens are granted to all holders, apart from 0.05 percent of the daily trading commission and along with other rewards like bounty campaigns and airdrops. EmiSwap will also bring CEX trading features like limit; allowing users to set their own price to buy or sell, freeze their orders, or engage in creating orders that are executed in a delayed manner on the decentralized exchange.

“As poor scalability and processing bottlenecks have been a huge issue with Bitcoin and Ethereum, NEAR’s sharded structure, which enables the network to scale as needed, is the biggest advantage of this integration for the EmiCommunity,” said Grigory Rybalchenko, CEO and founder of EmiSwap. “Every node in these blockchains performs thousands (or perhaps millions) of redundant, similar processes, decreasing the number of transactions per second and severely limiting the blockchain’s usefulness.”

NEAR Protocol is an ultra-scalable and a developer-friendly decentralized application platform based on blockchain technology, that delivers decentralized storage and processing power and is secure enough to manage high-value assets such as money and identity. Its NEAR high-performance network also makes money and identification more accessible and valuable to the general public, putting the Open Web’s power in their hands.

While Bitcoin ushered in the blockchain era, it was never intended for anything other than programmable money. As a result, the creators’ attempts to utilize it as a general-purpose computing platform were awkward and generally unsuccessful, with sluggish and expensive transactions, restricted functionality and other issues.

The NEAR Protocol employs a technique known as “sharding,” which divides the network into numerous sections and performs computations in parallel. This allows the network to scale as the number of nodes grows. Plus, there is no theoretical limit to the network’s capacity with NEAR.

The EmiSwap project will begin building its project on the NEAR Protocol Blockchain this fall. For more information, please visit EmiSwap’s official Website and Medium as well as follow EmiSwap Telegram and Discord groups.

*Dear users, as DeFi is still a fresh space that’s expanding by the hour, constant updates and small changes are part of the adventure. Therefore, please bear in mind that EmiSwap may add more launchpads to the list! Furthermore, launchpad users on EmiSwap may have to undergo a standard KYC (Know-Your-Customer) procedure to later withdraw their $ESW tokens. We are grateful for your cooperation in making DeFi a safer place!

Please note that users from the following countries are unfortunately restricted from joining $ESW launchpad sales, for the time being, they are: The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Cuba, Iran, Iraq, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Liberia, Myanmar, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, and the USA.

EmiSwap (https://emiswap.com) is the first community-governed decentralized exchange (DEX) that provides high rewards for liquidity providers (LPs) and offers 100% compensation for Ethereum’s transaction fees in $ESW governance tokens. EmiSwap is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) in which $ESW token holders vote to govern the developments of the platform. Participants will be rewarded daily based on their trade volume and will have exclusive opportunities to collect EmiSwap’s limited edition NFT cards. EmiSwap is the first project in the EmiDAO alliance which includes Alpha Sigma Capital, DigiFinex Exchange, Bitmart Exchange, Emirex Exchange, HollaEx Exchange, IDCM Exchange, and Everest Group.