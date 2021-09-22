Aemetis CEO to Present on “Net Zero Future” Panel at the Advanced Biofuels Leadership Conference Oct 28th in San Francisco

CUPERTINO, CA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable fuels company focused on negative carbon intensity products, announced that Chairman and CEO Eric McAfee will provide an overview of the Aemetis low carbon intensity projects at the Advanced Biofuels Leadership Conference which will be held at Hotel Nikko in San Francisco on October 28, 2021, 9 am Pacific time.

McAfee will also serve on the “Net Zero Future” speakers panel along with other sustainable aviation fuel companies Gevo, LanzaTech, and Neste.

“The 90 million gallon per year Aemetis Carbon Zero sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel plant under development in two phases in Riverbank, California is designed to produce below zero carbon intensity renewable fuels by utilizing cellulosic hydrogen from waste forest and orchard wood with one million tonnes of onsite CO 2 carbon sequestration capacity,” said McAfee. “We are now developing the facilities to capture and sequester the CO 2 from our biogas project, our existing biofuels plant, and California oil refineries in a separate one million tonne CO 2 injection well located near the Keyes ethanol plant.”

In addition, Aemetis has already built and currently operates two dairy biogas digesters, on-site dairy gas upgrading and pressurization facilities, and a four-mile biogas pipeline connecting the dairies to the Aemetis Keyes ethanol plant. The Aemetis Biogas Central Dairy Digester project has already obtained a negative 426 carbon intensity from CARB for biogas produced by Phase I. The centralized biogas cleanup and onsite RNG fueling facilities at the Keyes plant are currently under construction for completion in Q4 2021, with the planning and construction of 15 additional dairy biogas digesters in progress for completion during 2022.

When fully built out, the planned 52 dairies in the Aemetis biogas project are expected to capture more than 1.4 million MMBtu of dairy methane and reduce greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to an estimated 5.2 million metric tonnes of CO 2 each year, equal to removing the emissions from approximately 1.1 million cars per year.

The Aemetis Biogas dairy RNG project, energy efficiency upgrades to the Aemetis Keyes biofuels plant, and the Aemetis Renewable Jet/Diesel project include $57 million of grant funding and other support from the US Department of Agriculture, the US Forest Service, the California Energy Commission, the California Department of Food and Agriculture, CAEATFA, and Pacific Gas and Electric’s energy efficiency program.

About Aemetis

Aemetis has a mission to transform renewable energy with below zero carbon intensity transportation fuels. Aemetis has launched the Carbon Zero production process to decarbonize the transportation sector using today’s infrastructure.

Aemetis Carbon Zero products include zero carbon fuels that can “drop in” to be used in airplane, truck, and ship fleets. Aemetis low-carbon fuels have substantially reduced carbon intensity compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle.

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel biorefineries in California to utilize distillers corn oil and other renewable oils to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel using cellulosic hydrogen from waste orchard and forest wood, while pre-extracting cellulosic sugars from the waste wood to be processed into high value cellulosic ethanol at the Keyes plant. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and exclusive technology licenses to produce renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the development and construction of the carbon sequestration facilities, biogas lagoon digesters, biogas cleanup and compression unit, construction and operation of the biogas pipeline, our compliance with governmental programs, and our ability to access markets and funding to execute our business plan. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “showing signs,” “targets,” “view,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.

