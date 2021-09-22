Independence Gold Gives Exploration Update at the 3Ts Property, BC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V: IGO) ("Independence" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration program on its 100% owned 3Ts Project (the “Property”) including additional assays from the winter/spring drill programs, the geophysical ground survey, and the recently completed soil sampling program and LiDAR survey. The Property is located approximately 185 kilometres (“km”) southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and situated 20 km southwest of Artemis Gold’s Blackwater Gold Deposit. A National Instrument 43-101 compliant inferred resource estimate has been calculated on the 3Ts Project for the Tommy and Ted-Mint Veins, using a 1 gram per tonne ("g/t") gold (“Au”) cutoff grade, with the total inferred resource for these three veins of 5,452,000 tonnes grading 2.52 g/t Au and 71.5 g/t silver (“Ag”) for 441,000 contained ounces of Au and 12,540,000 contained ounces of Ag (see news release dated May 6, 2014).



Drill Program

The 2021 winter/spring drill program was designed to test significant gaps within the historical drilling of the Tommy, Ted-Mint and Larry vein systems and to expand the current inferred resource. Please refer to the website for maps showing the vein and drill hole locations and for previously reported drill results (see news releases dated June 3, 2021 and June 29, 2021). Drill hole 3T-21-04 was designed to intersect the Ted-Mint Offset Vein above the microdiorite sill and was drilled to a depth of 152 metres (“m”) at -50°. Significant intersections include:

3T-21-04 57.90 60.00 2.10 1.19 28.24 including 57.90 58.40 0.50 4.70 109.00 3T-21-04 78.85 90.50 11.65 1.75 127.26 including 80.00 85.00 5.00 2.85 87.70 and 83.00 84.50 1.50 4.42 97.00 including 85.00 88.50 3.50 0.73 274.00 3T-21-04 92.50 95.55 3.05 0.95 97.48 including 92.50 94.00 1.50 0.90 137.33

Both drill holes 3T-21-05 and 3T-21-06 were designed to intersect the Ted-Mint Offset Vein below the microdiorite sill, with both holes being drilled from the same collar location, at different azimuths, and drilled to a depth of 365m (-62°) and 432m (-62°) respectively. Significant intersections include:

3T-21-05 307.70 309.50 1.80 1.12 15.33 including 308.70 309.50 0.80 1.54 17.00 3T-21-05 340.60 341.70 1.10 0.23 15.36 3T-21-06 281.00 288.10 7.10 2.59 5.55 including 281.00 282.00 1.00 7.42 19.00 and 287.25 288.10 0.85 12.66 24.00

Drill hole 3T-21-07 was planned to intersect the Larry Vein near the surface and to intersect the Tommy East and Tommy Vein below the microdiorite sill. This drill hole reached a depth of 386m (-69°) and significant intersections include:

3T-21-07 9.90 24.00 14.10 2.22 22.78 including 19.00 24.00 5.00 6.08 60.60 and 22.00 23.00 1.00 20.66 198.00 3T-21-07 345.00 349.50 4.50 1.45 12.54 including 345.00 346.50 1.50 2.12 16.50 including 347.15 348.00 0.85 2.13 21.00

Several drill holes from previous drill programs have been relogged and 304 additional core samples have been submitted for assays. These samples were selected following a reinterpretation of the geological and structural model of the 3Ts vein systems.

All core samples were sent to SGS lab in Vancouver for sample prep and processing. Robotic sample preparation was used to ensure reproducibility; samples were pulverized to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. All samples were submitted for four acid digest with an ICP finish. Gold grades were obtained by fire assay with AAS finish. Samples which return greater than 50 parts per million silver were resubmitted for fire assay with a gravimetric finish.

Soil Sampling Program

A total of 782 soil samples were collected over the Property, with the focus being on the Tommy Vein Extension on the north side of Tommy Lake as well as the Johnny Vein trend. Historic samples located on a widely spaced grid returned values up to 180 ppb gold but were never followed up on. These areas indicate potential extension of the Tommy and Johnny veins. Please see the corporate presentation dated September 2021 for more details on the soil sampling program. All soil samples have been submitted for processing and analysis to SGS.

Geophysical Survey

Dias Geophysical Limited completed a major geophysical survey covering approximately eight square kilometres on the Property, comprised of a 3D Induced Polarization (IP) and resistivity survey, along with a Magnetotelluric (“MT”) survey utilizing the DIAS32 system. Interpretation of the geophysical survey has recently been carried out by Condor North Consulting ULC with a final report received for all three surveys. The results show a strong correlation between high resistivity anomalies of the known vein system both on surface and at depth. The geophysical survey has highlighted several new targets near surface, as well as a large resistive and conductive anomaly at depth. Please see the corporate presentation for the geophysical information and interpretation.

Airborne Surveys

The Company has recently completed a LiDAR survey of approximately 52 km2 covering the entire property. The survey was conducted by McElhaney Ltd., and processing is expected to take 6 weeks. Results from the survey are anticipated to outline major structural controls which appear to be closely associated with several periods of mineralization.

A drone survey has commenced over the Tommy and Ted-Mint vein system with the main objective to outline outcrops and to correlate the geological model with precise high resolution imagery.

Future Drill Program

Following receipt of all geochemical information and the analysis of the data collected in the winter/spring drill program and the summer exploration program, a drill program of approximately 3,000 metres is currently being planned for the fall/winter. This program is being designed with the aim to expand the current resource model on the Property.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V:IGO) is a mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company’s holdings range from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca .

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company’s Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

