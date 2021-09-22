Global Medical Tourism Markets 2021-2026 - Growing Presence of Medical Travel Facilitators / Emergence of Online Medical Tourism Start-Ups / Investments & Joint Ventures Fueling Medical Tourism

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tourism Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical tourism market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.29% during the period 2021-2026.
The study considers the present scenario of the medical tourism market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Growth in the medical tourism industry led to increased patients traveling from their home country to other countries abroad to receive health treatment. Most medical tourists traveling from developed countries to developing countries are motivated by the low out-of-pocket cost of healthcare and fewer waiting times or services that are not available in their home countries. The APAC region is highly dominating by the global medical tourism market, with a significant revenue share of 46.00% in 2020.
Advertising plays a major role in attracting customers. Like many other privately driven industries, the medical tourism industry also needs exposure in the advertisement. Website advertising now became the most common source of information for medicinal travelers. Having more accredited hospitals will further boost a country's positioning in the global arena. The tremendous growth in medicinal tourism is characterized by the simultaneous development of JCI-accredited health centers.
The medical tourism market is highly fragmented, with many players offering healthcare services for patients seeking healthcare abroad. More health providers are entering the medical tourism industry, and the governments are gearing up to promote their country and healthcare systems.
Branding and recognition of medical tourism companies will be essential for success for the vendors. Most of the large network of hospitals and huge healthcare facilities are engaging in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position. Several partnerships are also leading to a rise in innovations in healthcare by the health tourism companies.
MARKET SHARE & SEGMENTS
Cosmetic surgery accounted for 18.15% of the global medical tourism market share in 2020. Medicinal tourism is expanding on a worldwide basis, with patients seeking cosmetic surgery in countries abroad.
Cardiovascular surgeries abroad are increasing in demand with the growing obesity rates and rise in healthcare costs. The global market for cardiac surgery will grow at a CAGR of 29.40% during the forecast period.
Around 5-6 million Americans travel to several countries in Europe and Asia every year to undergo orthopedic procedures.
Women from countries such as the US and the UK may travel for IVF treatment and medications to save money. Some countries, such as the US, Canada, Greece, Ukraine, and Russia, are popular foreign surrogacy destinations. The global medical tourism market by fertility treatment is expected to reach USD 20.55 billion by 2026.
Organ transplant is fast-growing, to adopt new techniques and newer destinations. The global market for organ transplants is expected to reach USD 14.85 billion by 2026.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- More than forty countries in Asia, America, Africa, and Eastern Europe are serving millions of health tourists annually for cosmetic surgery, cardiac surgery, dentistry, orthopedic surgery, etc.
- The integration of information and communication technology in the healthcare market is greatly shaped medical tourism by overcoming various challenges.
- Medical brokerages such as Plant Hospital, Global Choice HealthCare, Med Journeys, and MedRetreat have emerged as some of the potential leaders of medical travel planners.
- With the rapid growth in private sectors, medicinal tourism is expanding rapidly, particularly in Southeast Asian countries.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Presence of Medical Travel Facilitators
8.2 Emergence of Online Medical Tourism Start-Ups
8.3 Investments & Joint Ventures Fueling Medical Tourism
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Availability of Low-Cost Treatment Options
9.2 Increasing Arrival of Medical Tourists
9.3 Advertising and Marketing Campaigns to Promote Medical Tourism
9.4 Rising Number of Accredited Medical Facilities
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Difficulties Associated with Patient Follow-Up Care
10.2 Medical and Ethical Concerns about Medical Tourism
10.3 Poor-Quality Healthcare Services
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Tourism
11.4 Five Forces Analysis
12 Specialty Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
13 Cosmetic Surgery
13.1 Market Overview
13.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3 Cosmetic Surgery: Geography Segmentation
13.4 Cosmetic Surgery: Treatment Type
14 Cardiac Surgery
14.1 Market Overview
14.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3 Cardiac Surgery: Geography Segmentation
14.4 Cardiac Surgery: Treatment Type
15 Orthopedic Treatment
15.1 Market Overview
15.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3 Orthopedic Treatment: Geography Segmentation
15.4 Orthopedic Treatment: Treatment Type
16 Dentistry
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Dentistry: Geography Segmentation
17 Fertility Treatment
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Fertility Treatment: Geography Segmentation
18 Organ Transplant
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Organ Transplant: Geography Segmentation
18.4 Organ Transplant: Treatment Type
19 Others
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Others: Geography Segmentation
20 Geography
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Geographic Overview
