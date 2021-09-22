NordVPN announces third-party sign-ins to streamline login process

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordVPN , the world’s leading VPN service provider, recently announced a new update to streamline the login process through third-party logins. This will enable users to have access to all their Nord security tools, including NordVPN , NordPass , and NordLocker , with just one set of credentials. Users can now log in to their Nord Account using their existing Google credentials.



Additionally, Nord Account features multi-factor authentication (MFA), which serves as an additional layer of security to its users. When enabled, MFA asks you to authorize the login attempt with a special app, time-sensitive code, or second device.

With the introduction of third-party logins, life will be made easier for both new and existing Nord Account users. For the new users, logging in with Google skips most of the account creation paperwork and gets you using your Nord security tools that much faster. If you already use Nord Account, third-party authentication provides a much easier alternative to accessing your security hub and Nord products.

NordVPN is part of Nord Security . Nord Security is moving with confidence towards becoming an all-around cybersecurity solution. The family of Nord products include NordPass, a next-generation password manager; NordLocker , a powerful file encryption tool; and NordLayer , an advanced network access security solution for businesses.

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world’s most advanced VPN service provider used by over 14 million internet users worldwide. NordVPN provides double VPN encryption, malware blocking, and Onion Over VPN. The product is very user-friendly, offers one of the best prices on the market, has over 5,000 servers in 60 countries worldwide, and is P2P-friendly. One of the key features of NordVPN is the zero-log policy. For more information: nordvpn.com .

