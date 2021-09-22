Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Size Expected to Attain USD 40.98 Bn by 2026, Global Forecast from Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “ Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market By Applications, By Components, And By Regions - Global Industry Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast Report, 2021 - 2026 ” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market size & share expected to reach to USD 40.98 Billion by 2026 from USD 2.70 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.89% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market: Overview

Virtual reality is the simulated version of experiencing a real-life situation without going through any version of the form of repercussions. The latest applications that are integrated into healthcare with regards to virtual reality are robotic surgery, mental health and psychological therapies, pain management, and physical therapy to name a few. The pivotal factors that are often attributed to the global virtual reality in healthcare market during the forecast period are the rising number of robot-assisted surgeries which often lead to lesser blood loss and a rapid recovery time post-surgical measures to name a few.

Additionally, these surgeries often result in less pain coupled with the rising prevalence of telehealth applications is expected to increase the footprint of the global virtual reality in healthcare market during the forecast period. Moreover, factors aimed at medical training, medical marketing solutions, performing surgeries, and creating diseases awareness among consumers will further open new revenue opportunities for the global virtual reality in healthcare market during the forecast period.

Industry Major Market Players

Koniklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

General Electric

CAE Healthcare

Google LLC

Oculus Rift

Microsoft Corporation

Medical Realities Ltd.

XRHealth USA Inc.

Psious

HTC Corporation

Sony Corporation

Firsthand Technology Inc.

Mindmaze

AppliedVR Inc.

Market Dynamics

The global virtual reality in healthcare market can be divided into patient care management, education and training, surgery, patient management, rehabilitation and therapy procedures, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) on the basis of application. The segment pertaining to education and training is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the rising adoption rates by professional medical educators and training professionals to name a few.

The global virtual reality in healthcare market can be segmented into hardware, software, and service on the basis of components. The hardware category is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the rising usage of components during training, learning, and treatment applications coupled with an increased rate of adoption in emerging economies to name a few.

Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 2.70 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 40.98 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 34.89% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Koniklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., General Electric, CAE Healthcare, Google LLC, Oculus Rift, and Others Segments Covered Applications, Components, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market: Segmentation

The global virtual reality in healthcare market can be segmented into application, component, and regions.

On the basis of application, the global virtual reality in healthcare market can be divided into patient care management, education and training, surgery, patient management, rehabilitation and therapy procedures, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), among others. The segment pertaining to education and training is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to increased adoption rate by professional medical educators and training professionals coupled with a rapidly growing product range by key market players to name a few. On the basis of components, the global virtual reality in healthcare market can be fragmented into hardware, software, and service. The hardware segment is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to extensive usage of hardware components during training, learning, and treatment applications coupled with a higher rate of adoption in emerging economies to name a few.

Global Food Automation Market: Regional Analysis

North America is Anticipated to Dominate The Market During the Forecast Period

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to an increased adoption rate of technology in the region coupled with increasing investment aimed at research and development activities to name a few. Additionally, increasing government support in the form of incentives coupled with rising outsourcing of products is expected to increase the footprint of virtual reality in healthcare market during the forecast period. Moreover, reducing treatment costs coupled with increasing reimbursements among the primary insurance providers will further open new revenue opportunities for virtual reality in healthcare market during the forecast period.

The global virtual reality in healthcare market can be segmented into:

Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Patient Care Management

Education And Training

Surgery

Patient Management

Rehabilitation And Therapy Procedures

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market: By Component Segment Analysis

Hardware

Software

Service

