Save Foods Successfully Completes Lemon Pilot Tests in Spain

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Save Foods (Nasdaq: SVFD) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agrifood tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announced that it successfully completed a series of lemon treatment pilot tests in Spain, with a leading post-harvest service provider (“the Provider”).

Spain is the leading European country in terms of lemon production, with a total of 1.2 million tons in 2020; that is 64% of the EU's total lemon production. Spain is the largest lemon exporter in the world, accounting for approximately 27% with an estimated market value of $1 billion in 2020.

The pilots, which are part of the Company’s strategy targeting the EU as a prime market, were designed to evaluate the efficacy of Save Foods’ products in controlling some of the main post-harvest plant diseases as well as reducing the use of fungicides which leave residue, such as Imazalil. The tests were specifically designed to meet the anticipated increase in EU regulatory restrictions with respect to the allowable levels of residual fungicide.

The Provider that participated in the pilot indicated to Save Foods that preliminary results met the established milestones. As a result, the Company and Provider are discussing plans for a commercial-grade validation test to take place in the upcoming harvest season.

The EU has some of the most aggressive regulations in the world regarding the sale of fruits and vegetables within its borders. Its Farm to Fork Strategy, which is at the heart of the European Green Deal Initiative, sets definitive benchmarks to reduce pesticides use by 50% and fertilizer use by 20%, and transition 25% of all EU farmland into organic cultivations by 2030. Some food retailers in member countries, like in Germany, have gone beyond the Farm to Fork Strategy, creating their own, narrower regulations.

Dan Sztybel, Chief Executive Officer of Save Foods Ltd., the Company’s Israeli subsidiary, commented on the announcement, “The successful lemon tests confirm the results we’ve repeatedly demonstrated in other independent tests and commercial applications. We will continue to work with our partners in the upcoming harvest season to further validate Save Foods’ treatments on lemons and other citrus fruits.”

Sztybel went on, “I believe the results we achieved in these pilots support our marketing efforts in the EU, where increasingly stringent regulations will make compliance difficult for operators and exporters. Our green treatments provide a seamless solution for packers to meet those regulations with no compromise to their fruit quality or shelf life.”

David Palach, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “I truly appreciate the EU’s proactive approach to food safety, reducing waste, limiting the use of pesticides and other contaminants, and promoting a sustainable food system. They are taking a big step toward safeguarding the EU’s food supply as well as the environment. I’m hopeful the Farm to Fork Strategy will serve as an example for other world markets.”

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agrifood tech industry: food waste & loss and food safety. Save Foods is dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Save Foods’ initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus, avocado, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods’ products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, green and healthy product.

