Introducing the Wide Open Trigger

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Daddy Unlimited has announced the Wide Open Trigger is now available, a state-of-the-art, plug-and-play, drop-in replacement trigger for the AR-15 platform.

The Wide Open Trigger delivers an exceptionally smooth, crisp, creep-free trigger pull. No gunsmithing, fitting, or adjusting is required. Just drop it in and go.

Tony McKnight, Co-Founder, Big Daddy Unlimited, had this to say, "The Wide Open Trigger is yet another revolutionary new product taking the firearms industry by storm as the first true plug-and-play, drop-in AR-15 hard-reset trigger. It's extremely rugged and reliable, and it's been tested and warrantied for more than 10,000 rounds."

The Wide Open Trigger (WOT) is a two-stage, hard-reset trigger for AR-15 platforms chambered in .223 Remington/5.56 NATO that allows the user the ability to shoot faster, while still allowing only one single shot per trigger pull.

The trigger is designed to shorten the length and time a trigger needs to reset itself, by using the elastic energy of the patent-pending spring carrier. When compressed, the spring carrier forces the trigger into a neutral or reset position.

The only requirements to run the Wide Open Trigger effectively and reliably in your AR-15 platform are an M16 bolt carrier group (BCG) and a standard H2 or H3 buffer.

The Wide Open Trigger is made to resist the wear and tear that other triggers can't live up to, and it's tested and warrantied up to 10,000 rounds. Even common issues like pin walkout are not an issue with the proprietary design that uses a patent-pending spring carrier and comes with anti-walk pins.

The WOT is engineered with Hardox™ steel to last for the life of your firearm and endure repetitive use. It's easily installed without the help of a professional gunsmith. We recommend having a gunsmith install and inspect your firearm if you plan on running it on an AR-15 chambered in .300 AAC Blackout or 9mm.

Big Daddy Unlimited (BDU) is revolutionizing the online gun-, gear-, and ammo-buying process with the largest selection of in-stock products at everyday industry-leading prices. Our mission is to help our members exercise their Second Amendment right at prices they can live with while giving them the VIP service they deserve. Our passion for the 2A is unyielding, and we patriotically defend the freedoms upon which our great country was founded.

Our sales and services teams are the greatest benefit of our membership program and truly what sets us apart from other companies in the firearms industry. A quick call into BDU is the fastest way to solve a problem or grab that hard-to-find item. Give us a call at (800) 915-7709 to become a member today.

