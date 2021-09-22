Insights on the Anticoagulants Global Market to 2025 - Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease is Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anticoagulants Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global anticoagulants market with description of market size and growth. The analysis include market share by segment and by products.

The report also provides an analysis of injectable and oral anticoagulants available in the market. Details of Lovenox, Arixtra, Xarelto, Eliquis, Pradaxa and Savaysa has been provided in the report in terms of their global sales. A brief analysis of the US anticoagulants market has also been provided in terms of value and sales of top four oral anticoagulant drugs in the region.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outline the market dynamics that are and will be accountable for growth of the industry. Growth of the global anticoagulants market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration previous growth outlines, growth drivers and the existing and forthcoming trends.

Bayer Group, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringher Ingelheim and Daiichi Sankyo are some of the key players operating in the global anticoagulants market, who's Company Profiles has been done in the report. This segment summarizes business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies.

Anticoagulants which are also known as blood thinners are drugs that are prescribed to prevent blood from clotting or stop existing clots from getting larger. The drugs prevent harmful clots forming in heart, veins or arteries.

Formation of clots in the blood can lead to heart attack or stroke. These drugs are used to treat strokes, myocardial infarctions, pulmonary embolisms, disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) and deep vein thrombosis (DVT) - all potentially life-threatening conditions. Anticoagulants work by interrupting the process involved in the formation of blood clots.

The most commonly prescribed anticoagulant is Warfarin. Newer types of anticoagulants are also available and are becoming increasingly common. These include rivaroxaban (Xarelto), dabigatran (Pradaxa), apixaban (Eliquis), and edoxaban (Savaysa/Lixiana). Warfarin and the newer alternatives are taken as tablets or capsules. There's also an anticoagulant called heparin that can be given by injection.

The global anticoagulants market has increased progressively over the years and the market growth was bolstered in 2020 owing to spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow more increasingly during the forecasted years i.e., 2021-2025.

The global anticoagulants market is supported by various growth drivers such as growing geriatric population, rising global healthcare expenditure, increasing diabetic population, escalating number of cancer patient, rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease, etc.

Yet, the market faces some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges are numerous clinical limitations and bleeding risk. However, the growth of the market would be supported by numerous market trends such as rising prevalence of venous thromboembolism (VTE), direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs), etc. during the forecasted period.

