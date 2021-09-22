Patriot Glass Solutions, a Division of C-Bond Systems, Names its First Three Distributors to its Network of Security and Ballistic-Resistant Window Film Providers

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced its Patriot Glass Solutions division has added three new distributors to its network of security and ballistic-resistant window film providers. The well-established distributors are geographically diverse, located in certain markets in Colorado, California, Michigan, Texas, Utah, Kansas, and Missouri.



Patriot Glass Solutions protects personal, commercial and government property from looting, rioting, break-ins, and gunfire. Its leading products are C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system, and C-Bond Secure, a multi-purpose glass strengthening primer and window film mounting solution that deters forced entry, as well as other types of specialized window film including solar or “green” film, anti-eavesdropping film, graffiti control film, bird strike film, decorative film, and more.

The new distributors are West Michigan Glass Coatings, which covers territories in Grand Rapids and Detroit; Scottish Window Tinting LLC, which operates throughout Colorado, Texas, Utah, Kansas, and Missouri; and Glass Armor, LLC, which operates as part of Nu-Vue Window Films in San Diego, CA and the surrounding areas.

“When we acquired A1 Glass Coating and established Patriot Glass Solutions, it became our goal to grow our network of premier installers of our ballistic-resistant and security window film,” said Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions. “The installation of our ballistic-resistant film, which is certified to NIJ Level I, Level II and Level IIA standards is specialized, and we have a high degree of confidence in these companies, which are all well regarded and established in their respective areas.”

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets, a disinfection product on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

