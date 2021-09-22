Scopus BioPharma's Subsidiary — Duet Therapeutics — to Present at the 17th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society

Alan Horsager, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Duet Therapeutics, will present on CpG-STAT3 RNA Silencing and Antisense inhibitors



Presentations to cover CpG-STAT3siRNA (DUET-01) and CpG-STAT3ASO (DUET-02)

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: “SCPS”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Alan Horsager, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Duet Therapeutics, will present at the 17th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society.

Duet Therapeutics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scopus. Dr. Horsager is also President — Immuno-Oncology of Scopus.

Dr. Horsager will present DUET-01: Bispecific Oligonucleotide Targeting TLR9 and STAT3 Signaling for B Cell Lymphoma Immunotherapy as part of Session VIII: Oligonucleotide Preclinical I on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

In addition, Dr. Horsager will present Bifunctional Oligonucleotides for Systemic Treatment of Immunologically Cold Solid Tumors as an Industry Talk available throughout the conference.

About the Duet Platform

Duet Therapeutics integrates the immunotherapy assets of Scopus and Olimmune, creating the Duet Platform. Olimmune was acquired by Scopus in June 2021. Duet is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scopus.

The Duet Platform is comprised of three distinctive, complementary CpG-STAT3 inhibitors:

RNA silencing CpG-STAT3siRNA (“DUET-01”) Antisense CpG-STAT3ASO (“DUET-02”) DNA-binding inhibitor CpG-STAT3decoy (“DUET-03”)

DUET-01 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, as a monotherapy, for B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Duet expects to file two INDs for DUET-02 in Q4 2022 in genitourinary and head & neck cancers, with clinical Phase 1 trials beginning in Q1 2023 in the United States. Duet is also evaluating combination therapies with checkpoint inhibitors.

About Scopus BioPharma

Scopus BioPharma Inc., both directly and through subsidiaries, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need. The company’s lead drug candidate is a novel, targeted immuno-oncology RNA therapy for the treatment of multiple cancers. This drug candidate is highly distinctive, encompassing both RNA therapy and immunotherapy by synthetically linking siRNA to an oligonucleotide TLR9 agonist, creating the potential for targeted gene silencing with simultaneous TLR stimulation and immune activation in the tumor microenvironment. Additional STAT3-targeting immunotherapy drug candidates include bifunctional antisense and DNA-binding inhibition therapies. In addition, the company is developing additional drug candidates that target the endocannabinoid system, including MRI-1867 for the treatment systemic sclerosis. The company also seeks to identify additional compelling technologies for potential acquisition, in-licensing and/or other similar transactions. Receive updates by following Scopus BioPharma on Twitter here.

